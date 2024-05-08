DJ Tira is trending after Luke Ntombela alleged that he slept with her without consent, sharing screenshots where Tira seemed to ask her not to expose him

Ntombela claims she woke up next to him after getting intoxicated and felt he touched her inappropriately

Social media is divided, with some supporting Tira and others questioning Ntombela's actions and suggesting she should have sought medical and legal help instead of posting on Facebook

DJ Tira is trending on social media after a woman identified as Luke Ntombela alleged that the musician slept with her without consent. The woman, who is also an upcoming musician shared screenshots of the star seemingly asking her not to expose him.

Did Luke Ntombela accuse DJ Tira of rape?

Yho! DJ Tira is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The star was recently accused of sleeping with a fellow musician without her consent.

According to a post shared on X by the popular entertainment blog, MDN News, Luke claimed that she got too intoxicated and the next morning she woke up sleeping next to DJ Tira. She claims that she knew something happened because the star continued to touch her inappropriately.

Luke Ntombela leaks WhatsApp conversations between her and DJ Tira

Taking to her Instagram page, Luke Ntombela shared screenshots of WhatsApp messages that she claimed were from DJ Tira. The messages showed that Tira knew what had happened between them and begged Luke not to expose him.

He even offered her some money to pay for what he did. The chats also revealed that Tira offered the woman a deal to work with her and boost her career.

Read the posts below:

Mzansi weighs in on allegations against DJ Tira

Social media seems divided after the videos and pictures went viral. Some fans said they would wait for both sides of the story, others showed support for the alleged victim.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"We stand with Makoya Bearings in these difficult times."

@ronaldanele wrote:

"She's broke this one and wants money nje......lf she suspected anything sexual that happened ku blackout yakhe kube uye for tests ...lf there was any sexual happenings she was going to test positive."

@Asa_Sigoxo said:

"Going for tests the morning after the incident would’ve helped."

@AneleGagu15461 commented:

"She should have gone to the Dr then police instead of going to Facebook."

@General_Sport7 noted:

"Makoya apologized for what exactly? He did something to this lady?"

