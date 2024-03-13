Serial killer Sifiso Mkhwanazi faced judgment in court today when he faced the music for the heinous crimes he committed

Mlhwanazi was found guilty of several rape counts as well as murder and defeating the ends of justice

This was after he was arrested in 2022 when the South African Police Service found six bodies of prostitutes in a panel-beating workshop

South Africans were relieved that Sifiso Mkhwanazi was guilty of his heinous crimes. Images: Tetra Images and Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Sifiso Mkhwanazi, who was arrested after six bodies of prostitutes were found, was found guilty of rape and murder.

Mkhwanazi found guilty

According to eNCA, Mkhwanazi was found guilty after he was busted in 2022. The South African Police Service found six bodies belonging to prostitutes in a workshop in Johannesburg. The 21-year-old was found guilty of six rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

SAPS's Vincent Saunders said that the police are happy with the verdict, but this will not bring back the lives of those lost. He also said that Mkhwanazi planned his murders. The judge ordered that he be taken to psychiatric assessment to determine if he is a hardened criminal.

South Aricans shaken

Netizens on Facebook were still horrified that Mkhwanazi committed the crime of raping and killing six women.

Yoda Fan said:

"What he did raises many questions about his psyche."

Jeremy Tizora was relieved.

"Thank God. He is a serial killer."

Mpasikiti Obakeng Oupa remarked:

"This one. 21 years, and he's already a murderer. I'm 35 years and I'm afraid of a gun."

Naledi Motshegare-Nomame said:

"He is evil, and now they sent him for psychiatric evaluation. I won't be surprised if he is not well upstairs."

Source: Briefly News