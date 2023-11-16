Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi ruffled some feathers in a video that went viral

Lesufi announced that the province has stopped giving out liquor licenses until they can deal with the issue of substance abuse in Gauteng

Netizens and the Gauteng Liquor Trading Association were shocked by his decision and slammed his decision

Netizens don't understand why Panyaza Lesufi stopped issuing liquor licenses. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi became the province’s least favourite person after he announced that the province put a brake on issuing liquor licences. In a viral video on social media, Lesufi said that the province will stop giving liquor licenses to assist in the fight against drugs and illegal goods. Netizens roasted him on coals and were furious with his decision, leaving liquor associations astonished.

Lesufi stops issuing liquor licenses

@MDNnewss posted the video on X. In the video, Panyaza announces that the government has stopped issuing liquor licenses. He says the province cannot continue issuing liquor licenses when there is no “capacity of the people selling liquor to children”.

According to TimesLIVE, the Gauteng Liquor Traders’ Association was stunned by the claims made by Panyaza Lesufi when he said that the province met with liquor traders and associations, which gave him the green light after announcing the ban.

The GLTA said that it will try and engage Lesufi to find a less restrictive way to tackle the social issues which may be linked to alcohol and its sale. The Association also said that they must promote compliance and responsible drinking among the 35,000 establishments it represents. Watch the video here:

Mzansi slams Panyaza

Netizens criticised him and took shots at him for his statements.

Success Inspiration Academy said:

“Always wary when authorities issue bans in the name of protecting people from bad behaviour. Let people be adults.”

Qha nex asked:

“Am I the only one who doesn’t understand his reason?”

DB10 was unimpressed.

“If ever I have seen a clown.”

The Great Pat remarked:

“You are now becoming a problem for those wanting to open liquor stores.”

Panyaza apologises to Bheki Cele

