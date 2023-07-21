The Limpopo provincial government plans to tackle the overuse of alcohol with new liquor trading laws

Starting from 1 August, liquor outlets will be banned from selling alcohol after midnight

The provincial government says alcohol is a contributing factor to gender-based violence and other serious crimes

POLOKWANE - The Limpopo provincial government has decided to ban the sale of alcohol after midnight starting on 1 August.

Limpopo liquor traders will not be allowed to sell alcohol after midnight starting 1 August. Images: Stock Photos

The new liquor laws mean liquor trading outlets such as restaurants, nightclubs, taverns, shebeens, etc., will have to shut down when the clock hits 12am.

Limpopo government address gender-based violence by restricting alcohol consumption

Economic Development, Environment and Tourism MEC Rodgers Monama explained his department's decision to take such drastic measures.

Monama said his department wanted to contribute to the fight against gender-based violence, child abuse and other crimes related to alcohol.

According to TimesLIVE, Monama said alcohol is a major contributing factor to these crimes. He added that his department also wanted to play a role in reducing alcohol abuse in communities.

Limpopo government wants to support drinking at home

Speaking at the Modimolle Victim Support Centre on Nelson Mandela Day, Monama explained that nightlife partying is unsafe, and his department would rather support moderate drinking at home, reports The Citizen.

South Africans have mixed reviews about the new Liquor laws in Limpopo

@ThabangTalks said:

"I support them fully. From this, we limit the number of drinks people can buy per night. We then put more laws to reduce alcohol in communities. That way, we will deal with a lot of societal challenges. Way to go! @Lesufi, please lead us. Alcohol is destroying our people."

@ImOuttaNames2 said:

"Mxm, this is the very same government that said alcohol must not be sold during the Covid 19 lockdown, yet alcohol was everywhere in abundance."

@MadumeDumela said:

"Nice one, Limpopo."

@KOKayKing said:

"As of it will change anything, opening opportunities for black markets to charge more after hours. What do you think your officers and staff will drink after 12?"

@serialidioot said:

"I don't agree that the government should have this kind of control. The control of our lives should stop with us. If I have a drinking problem, it is up to me to control it, definitely not the government!"

