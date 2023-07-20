Mzansi Magic has released a statement debunking rumours that Gqeberha: The Empire is ending after Season 1

This comes after several reports and one from entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, stating that the show had major problems

Since it was introduced, the show has been marred with drama, and one of the reasons stated for its alleged canning includes underpayment

Mzansi Magic breaks their silence on the drama involving ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’ and it being cancelled after just one season. Image: @zandilemsutwana, @zikhonasodlaka

Source: Instagram

Gqeberha: The Empire fans can breathe a huge sigh of relief as their favourite IsiXhosa show is not coming to an end.

Mzansi Magic releases an official statement, sets the record straight on rumours of the show ending

On their official website, the channel states that there are "no plans to cancel Gqeberha: The Empire."

"The channel can confirm that Gqeberha: The Empire is scheduled to remain on-air for the foreseeable future. Plans are in progress for the next season, further detail will be communicated in due course."

The channel weighs in on allegations of mistreatment of some cast members

According to ZiMoja, an actor on the show told the publication that when shooting started, they had to move to Port Elizabeth but were placed in "dumps" to live in. The actor then added that things were worse for some of the cast members.

On such allegations, the channel said they would investigate it further.

"Mzansi Magic has just been made aware of the allegations of mistreatment of the cast, we take such allegations seriously, and we will be reaching out to the production house to verify the same."

Netizens do not buy the channel's statement, claims the same was said about other past series

@LuthandoNjabulo said:

"You said such with The queen, and where is it now???"

@reatiledee said:

"This is how it started with DiepCity...where are we now?"

@EarthyGemini1 said:

"Oh thank you, the whole of yesterday I couldn't eat!"

@ozababe_anita said:

"They need to get new writers, the current one the are so many red flags."

@JCrxzzy said:

"Ok we hear you, but hopefully the alleged mistreatment and underpayment of the Cast will be sorted out too otherwise you might as well end it. Also directing and writing need some work too, I'll continue watching, though."

