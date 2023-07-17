SA has weighed in on Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams appearing on Mzansi Magic's talk show

This is because the couple has broken up a long time ago, but their episode is only airing now

The couple had appeared on RHOD together and even got engaged, but their romance was short-lived after a scandal erupted

Yikes! Talk about awkwardness. Nonku Williams and her former lover Dumisani 'Rough Diamond' Ndlazi appeared on Mzansi Magic's Sunday Se*y Love.

Nonku Williams had accepted Rough Diamond's marriage proposal, but they broke up shortly afterwards. Image: @nonku_williams

The couple shot their episode of the reality talk show before they broke up.

Nonku Williams and Rough Diamond speak about their romance on Mzansi Magic's talk show

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced the former controversial couple would be on the dating show.

Comedian and actress Tumi Morake hosts the show.

Netizens weigh in on Nonku Williams and Rough Diamond appearing on a couples' dating show

Social media users were not exactly feeling this move, but some sympathised with Nonku Williams, saying this would rub salt in her wounds.

@ZandyNice said:

"Same with SK Khoza and that woman who beat him up, interesting."

@brendaxm said:

"Ai most the couples who go to this show, they don't stick together for long."

@Meneliso_ said:

"It's not a new show Phil it's been there, they did it when they were still together and on their CPT trip!!! U must be specific and not push a wrong narrative!!!"

@Gugulethu_M_ said:

"I thought I saw the wrong thing when I saw the ad."

@akua84 said:

"How things changed, bakithi. I’m sure it’s going to be awkward."

@biccapital said:

"Bathong I thought Nonku said RD scammed her. SA is a Disney Channel."

@Unathi_jam said:

"Being forward made her agree to this cringey show, now pheyiye tu tu umjolo."

@ontie_ODM said:

"South African television is inundated with these kinds of shows that are premised on ridiculing blacks!!! There is absolutely nothing of substance from these kinda shows. Fine, it’s entertainment, but do y’all realise that it’s always us blacks who have to be caricatures???"

Rough Diamond denies scamming Nonku Williams

Finally breaking his silence, Rough Diamond said he did not scam Nonku Williams.

He went on Instagram Live, and in the clip shared by Musa Khawula, he denied being involved in any drama with Nonku Williams.

He said he assisted Nonku with money when she was struggling financially.

Nonku Williams confirms suing Rough Diamond on RHOD reunion?

Briefly News previously reported that Nonku Williams could not speak any further on the matter involving her ex, Rough Diamond.

At the reunion hosted by Mablerh, Nonku said she opened a case against him at the police station.

