Mzansi commented on Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester's court case, comparing Mzansi's Bonnie and Clyde to Nonku Williams

Peeps claimed that The Real Housewives of Durban star bringing her "gangster" ex-fiance Dumisani Ndlazi around her kids is similar to what Dr Nandipha did with Bester

The comparison comes after Nonku called off the engagement following Ndlazi allegedly scamming her

Nonku Williams is catching strays from Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester's arrest.

'RHOD' star Nonku Williams blasted and compared to Thabo Bester's lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana. Image: @drnandipha and @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, Dr Nandipha is accused of being an accomplice to Thabo Bester's crimes before and after he escaped from the Manguang Correctional Centre in 2022.

RHOD viewers say Dr Nandipha Magudumana's story reminds them of Nonku Williams' dating life

Dr Nandipha and Bester's court case has been widely covered, especially since they fled to Tanzania but were eventually arrested and brought back to South Africa.

Mzansi has weighed in with varying opinions, ranging from wanting Nandipha and Bester arrested to defending the controversial couple.

Others were reminded of Nonku Williams' recent shenanigans with her "gangster" bae Dumisani 'Rough Diamond' Ndlazi.

@JoyMkhize_ tweeted that Dr Nandipha bringing convicted r*pist Thabo Bester around her two children is similar to Nonku bringing Dumisani, who was also charged with the same crime in her life.

"Ey bafethu, mina I always think about iingane. How did Nandi bring a r*pist and murderer around her kids, who said on interview “I could have lured them to the bush and killed them if I wanted to” referring to his dead victims. It’s like Nonku, RD is a convicted r*pist. HOW?!?"

Mzansi fails to understand why Dr Nandipha and Nonku Williams date convicted "criminals"

@LadyKhae_ said :

"The only explanation is she didn't care."

@Bervy10 shared:

"Same here, iingane Nkosi yam."

@PretoriaProudly posted:

"Some woman date rapists knowingly but say they framed or blame mavuso until those r*pists turn to r*pe their children. In some instances, they even kill those children."

@dr_nxledi replied:

"Honestly, if you believe in indoda to that extent, you have no business having kids."

@thuto_xclsv commented:

"The answer is simple. Money and status."

@Kofi_SiribosBae also said:

"This! She didn’t even think about them."

Nonku Williams and Dumisani Ndlazi allegedly split

Mzansi can breathe a sigh of relief for Nonku's children's safety after it was revealed that she called off her engagement with Dumisani.

According to an earlier Briefly News report, Dumisani defrauded Nonku. He allegedly stole Nonku's hard-earned money from a tender they both worked on.

Nonku ended the relationship and deleted their memories from her social media accounts after feeling disrespected by Dumisani.

