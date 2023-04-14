Ntsiki Mazwai shared a post defending Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who is accused of serious crimes with her boyfriend, Thabo Bester

The former LOUD podcaster backed Nandipha after leaked audio of Bester threatening to murder the doctor went viral on Twitter

Mzansi responded to Ntsiki's tweet by stating that Dr Nandipha is not a victim and that the audio cannot be trusted

Ntsiki Mazwai believes Dr Nandipha Magudumana, linked to the Facebook r*pist Thabo Bester, is innocent.

Ntsiki Mazwai supported Dr Nandipha Magudumana after Thabo Bester's leaked audio revealed their abusive relationship. Image: @Am_Blujay/Twitter, @MDNnewss/Twitter, and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai/Instagram

According to IOL, Nandipha and Bester are accused of various heinous crimes, including plotting Thabo's escape from prison, murder, fraud, and violation of a dead body.

Since the shocking revelation, many people have been confused about the pair's relationship because Dr Nandipha is married with two children. Peeps also couldn't understand why she allegedly committed such crimes while working as a doctor.

Ntsiki Mazwai defends Dr Nandipha Magudumana after leaked audio from Thabo Bester

A WhatsApp voice note believed to be from Thabo Bester to Nandipha has been circulating the internet. In the audio recording, Thabo threatened to kill Nandipha if she did not obey his rules.

Bester shouted at the top of his lungs, boasting that he was well-connected and could get away with murdering Nandipha.

Quoting the video, Ntsiki Mazwai said Dr Nandipha is a victim. The audio convinced the famous poet that Bester might have forced Magudumana to commit the crimes.

"OMG GUYS WE BLAMED A VICTIM. ANGITHI YOU HAVE BEEN PUNISHING US FOR BELIEVING WOMEN......NOW LOOK."

Mzansi drags Ntsiki Mazwai after saying Dr Nandipha Magudumana is innocent

South Africans who want Bester and Nandipha to be punished slammed the audio, especially after she fled the country to Tanzania, where she was arrested with Bester.

Netizens blasted Ntsiki, saying being "abused" by Bester doesn't mean Nadipha didn't break the law.

@MrsThandekaM said:

"Hayi ngeke, Ntsiki. Women will kill other women and our kids then hide behind men. No sisi, this is not it! uNandipha umgulukudu nje!"

@lehlohonolosed posted:

"Yawn fest. She literally stole bodies from the morgue. Don't bore us."

@KayTheZuluGworl replied:

"Ntsiki please man. Yes, this guy was abusive toward her at times, but she's not a victim lana. She loved the money and lifestyle that came along with this criminal."

@thee_mandisi commented:

"There's no victim here. It's just two criminals."

@Briezy_m wrote:

"What's so hard to understand? She stole a corpse. She signed his "body" out of the prison. She was on the board for all his fraudulent and scamming businesses. Was she also coerced then? Be for real."

@condokay also said:

"Aowa, you guys are quick to believe. You can't just believe anything before its proven to be true."

@GreatZola011 added:

"This is fabricated. It’s not authentic. You guys must stop believing everything on this app."

Thabo Bester arrives at Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court for first appearance since repatriation from Tanzania

In related news, Briefly News reported that Thabo Bester has been in the country for less than 24 hours and has already been transported to Bloemfontein for his first court appearance.

The convicted murderer and r*pist was transported to the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court from the maximum security Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility in Pretoria.

EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise shared videos of Bester arriving at the Bloemfontein court under heavy police and Correctional Services escort.

