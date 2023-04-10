Thabo Bester, his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana and a third accomplice will stand for their crimes in South Africa soon

Bester, an escaped prisoner at the Mangaung Correctional Service, was recaptured in Tanzania

Some South Africans doubt Bester will be brought back to the country and believe he will escape for good

JOHANNESBURG - Escaped prisoner Thabo Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, will soon return to South Africa.

The couple was arrested in Tanzania alongside a Mozambican national, Zacharia Alberto, on Friday, 7 April, en route to Kenya.

Bester was on the run with the help of his girlfriend after escaping from the Mangaung Correctional Service in Bloemfontein by faking his death.

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha in Tanzania illegally

According to EWN, Bester and his girlfriend's passports were not stamped when officials found them.

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, stated in a press conference that since Bester and Dr Nandipha are in Tanzania illegally, they will most likely get deported.

Lamola added that when Bester returns to the country, he will be charged for his escape, among other charges and continue to serve his sentence.

South African officials working on getting Thabo Bester back in the country

According to SABC News, South African officials are in the process of negotiating with Tanzanian officials for Bester's return.

The delegation overseeing that Bester, Dr Nandipha and Alberto return to South Africa includes SAPS legal, an investigation team looking into Bester's escape, an NPA representative, Free State head of detectives and Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili.

Interpol is also part of the team assisting South African officials as well.

@callmesello2 said:

"How long will that process take, he might disappear for good this time."

@coccoangelucci said:

"Are we sure that they will get the paperwork in order this time? Otherwise, they can seek Gupta's assistance to fill up the forms before submitting them to the Tanzanian authorities."

@BukhaleWelly said:

"He will escape again."

@TKwazi said:

"When does the Thabo Bester delegation return? We'd like to see the frog march from the plane.@RonaldLamola @CyrilRamaphosa @SAPoliceService #ThaboBester"

@SGrongqo said:

"Thabo Bester's saga has invoked thoughts and questions about the unsolved crimes in SA. Who is committing these crimes? Is it possible that criminals are released during the night to kill people? And return back to prison."

