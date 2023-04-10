Fugitive Thabo Bester has piqued the interest of South Africans following his infamous prison escape and recapture

Bester was rearrested in Tanzania and arrest pictures of the convicted murderer have turned into the "Thabo Bester Challenge" on social media

Some South Africans find the challenge hilarious, while others said Bester's criminal activity should not be reduced to a joke

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans know how to find humour in serious situations, and Thabo Bester's arrest is the latest challenge citizens are participating in.

South Africans have decided to participate in the Thabo Bester Challenge on social media. Images: @pmcafrica& @AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

Bester, a convicted sex offender and murderer, was arrested alongside his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and a Mozambican national in Tanzania on Friday, 7 April, according to News24.

The trio was allegedly beaten up by Tanzanian police for resisting arrest.

South Africans pose for the Thabo Bester challenge

Several pictures of Thabo Bester's arrest have been making the rounds on social media and have piqued the interest of South Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A photo of Bester pointing at the camera after he was arrested in Tanzania seems to be a favourite. A few people have recreated the image and dubbed it the "Thabo Bester Challenge".

A popular TikTokker, Mfumo Bamuza, also posted his version of the "Thabo Bester Challenge" and shared a funny video narrating Bester and his girlfriend's love story.

The TikTokker used popular songs by Beyoncé and news soundbites to paint a picture of the couple's "Bonnie and Clyde" love life. Several other videos of the "Thabo Bester Challenge" using DJ Waffles' hit song Tanzania were posted on social media.

South Africans find the Thabo Bester Challenge hilarious

@VOIDBOURGEOISIE said:

"Everything is a joke to South Africans."

@UsernameVino said:

" SA never gets tired."

@NormaMansoor said:

"I actually can not believe the mentality of people. This happens to be a convict who assualted and murdered someone’s daughter, and we actually do a challenge! What’s wrong with us?"

@Dineo70901953 said:

"This other one is in hospital but has time for this madness. He must be discharged with immediate effect."

@tintobee said:

"He is a role model to anyone who participates in this challenge."

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha: Border authorities told to look out for fugitives who might leave South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha are still on the run, and the police are running out of options to apprehend them.

The two escaped from their rented home in Johannesburg after it was discovered that Thabo Bester faked his own death and escaped from prison.

The convicted murderer had been hiding in plain sight using a new name and fraudulent documents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News