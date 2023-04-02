Thabo Bester and his lover Dr Nandipha are the most wanted fugitives in South Africa and authorities and doing whatever they can to apprehend the fugitives

The two left their posh rented home in Johannesburg and police haven't found any trace since then

A call to all South African borders to be on the lookout for convicted murderer Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha was recently made

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

SOUTH AFRICA - Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha are still on the run and the police are running out of options to apprehend them.

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha are still on the run. Image: @Am_Blujay.

Source: Twitter

The two escaped from their rented home in Johannesburg after it was discovered that Thabo Bester faked his own death and escaped from prison.

The convicted murderer has been hiding in plain sight using a new name and fraudulent documents.

Authorities issue border alert for Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha after failing to apprehend them

Days after the reports that Thabo Bester was alive and living lavishly in Johannesburg, the criminal and his lover disappeared from the face of the earth and they have been missing. According to City Press, a border alert for officials on all of South Africa's border points has been issued.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A source told the publication that authorities believe the couple could be headed towards one of the neighbouring countries and they hope to catch them at the border.

"We have police officers stationed at the Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Eswatini border posts who’ve been instructed to be on the lookout, as we suspect the couple could be heading to another country.

"The search has been ongoing for a long time now and we think they may have already left South Africa or are on their way out."

Video Thabo Bester talking about his crimes gives SA chills, clip gets 1.1 million views on TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that shortly after Thabo Bester was arrested in 2011 for sexual offences and murder, he was interviewed by A criminal psychologist, Dr Gerard Labuchagne.

The con man who lured women on Facebook can be seen in a viral video calmly confessing his crimes.

Bester said he had no intentions of killing his girlfriend Nomfundo Tyhulu and that they got into a fight that spiralled out of control, leading to him accidentally stabbing her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News