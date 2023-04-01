Thabo Bester spoke to a police profiler while he was arrested for murder and candidly spoke about his crimes

A snippet of the interview is going around on social media, and his demeanour gave South Africans chills

The video gathered 1.1 million views on TikTok, and people discussed Thabo's twisted mind in the comments

A recording of Thabo Bester talking about his sexual crimes went viral.

Source: Twitter

Shortly after Thabo Bester was arrested in 2011 for sexual offences and murder, he was interviewed by A criminal psychologist, Dr Gerard Labuchagne.

The con man who lured women on Facebook can be seen in a viral video calmly confessing his crimes.

Thabo Bester details how Nomfundo Tyhulu died

Bester said he had no intentions of killing his girlfriend Nomfundo Tyhulu and that they got into a fight that spiralled out of control, leading to him accidentally stabbing her.

"If I wanted to kill her, I could have killed her in Durban. I could have got her into Umtata, where there are much less people, than got her into a bush BNB and killed her there. So my intention was never to kill anyone."

Bester, who was sentenced to life imprisonment, is currently on the run after he pulled a brazen escape in 2022 from the maximum Correctional Centre in Mangaung.

Watch the Bester's confession in the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Bester's viral video

@Sinothile said:

"Something happened in Mtata, they should investigate BnBs in Mthatha close to the bushes."

@Zandie mentioned:

"He even knows uMtata has bushes, a lot has been happening. He has multiple personalities."

@Thamsanqa wrote:

"Notice how he says that without showing emotion or remorse for his actions."

@Ernest97 posted:

"This is a type of smooth talk ladies fall for and in the end, they get hurt again and then again. Ladies be careful."

@Salala commented:

"Dr Nandipha got convinced by this story. Hayi yifilm shame."

@cynthiadagama commented:

"This guy is good! He's a smooth talker and managed to Michael Scofield himself out of prison."

@NontobekoNgcobo added:

"I am shivering, it's like yeah 'I am taking accountability for my actions BUT'. Haibo textbook narcissist."

@SiyabongaAfrica said:

"No remorse nothing no emotions. No apology to the family."

