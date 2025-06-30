Lucas Radebe, Bafana Bafana legend and Kaizer Chiefs icon, has built a lavish lifestyle post-retirement

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe spent years of success in Europe playing for the English side Leeds United, where recently he was appointed as the club's first official global ambassador. The 56-year-old, who enjoyed a distinguished career at Leeds United between 1994 and 2005, made over 260 appearances and captained the team on 124 occasions.

Back home in South Africa, after retirement in 2005, he built a property portfolio that reflects his elite status. His primary residence is a stunning, multi-million-rand mansion in Johannesburg’s upscale suburb of Dainfern, known for its celebrity residents and 24-hour security estates.

Inside Lucas Radebe's lavish home

The affluent house reportedly features everything from an indoor gym, swimming pool, cinema room, and a trophy-filled office that is a makeshift mini-museum of South African football history. Guests admire Radebe's home and say it’s modern, elegant, and tastefully designed, with a personal touch that reflects his humble roots.

Lucas Radebe’s cars: A legacy of luxury on wheels

Radebe's son, Prim Baloyi, recently went on TikTok and bragged about the cars his father owns and has owned over the years.

In past years, the former Kaizer Chiefs defender has been seen driving a Range Rover Sport, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, as well as a BMW X6 M. These luxury vehicles have a combined value of close to R12 million.

The Radebe suite in England

Radebe's former club in England, Leeds United named a luxury suite after him at their Elland Road stadium. The Radebe Suite is designed to offer a high-end experience to those attending matches or events at Elland Road.

The suite provides premium seating and hospitality services, ensuring comfort for its guests. The memorabilia on display highlights key moments from Radebe’s time at Leeds, providing visitors with a glimpse into his successful career.

