South Africa has committed R1.3 billion to roll out Lenacapavir, a new HIV prevention injection

The drug only needs to be given twice a year and showed near-100% effectiveness in trials

The first phase targets 360 public health clinics across 24 high-burden districts, with a goal of reaching close to one million people by the end of 2027

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SA's president, Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: PHILL MAGAKOE / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

South Africa is putting R1.3 billion on the table in a major push to change its position as the country with the highest number of people living with HIV in the world. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the investment and called it a catalytic investment in the country's future.

The funding will go toward rolling out Lenacapavir, a new long-acting injectable HIV prevention drug, across public health clinics nationwide. Business Insider reported on the development on 6 June 2026.

Ramaphosa said:

"Lifesaving medicines must never be a privilege reserved for a select few, but must be accessible to all who need them."

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What makes Lenacapavir different

Lenacapavir works differently from the daily prevention pills many people are familiar with. It is a capsid inhibitor, meaning it blocks the outer shell of the HIV virus to stop it from multiplying inside the body.

Because it releases slowly into the system, it only needs to be injected twice a year. In large clinical trials, including trials done in South Africa and Uganda, the drug showed nearly 100% effectiveness. Replacing a daily pill with a twice-yearly injection removes one of the biggest real-world problems with HIV prevention, which is missed doses.

The first phase of the rollout will cover 360 clinics spread across 24 high-burden districts. Priority will be given to adolescent girls, young women, and pregnant mothers, groups that carry a disproportionately high risk of infection. The government aims to reach close to one million people by the end of 2027.

Funding and the road ahead

The R1.3 billion comes from a mix of South African government money and support from international organisations including The Global Fund and the Children's Investment Fund Foundation.

The brand-name version of Lenacapavir is produced by US pharmaceutical giant Gilead and remains expensive. South Africa's long-term plan includes a voluntary licensing agreement to bring cheaper generic versions to the local market by 2027.

The broader goal is for Africa to produce 60% of its own medical products locally by 2040.

A doctor administering an injection. Images: BSIP / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News