Scientists conducted a small study, testing a cancer cell therapy to help people with HIV stay healthy without taking daily medication

Results of the small study revealed 2 out of 3 patients stopped HIV treatment with the virus not return for up to 2 years

The researchers involved say the results are early but promising, raising hope for longer-lasting HIV treatment in future

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Scientists may have found a potential breakthrough. Image: AP News

Source: AFP

Scientists from the University of Central Florida (UCF) are testing a special treatment called CAR-T cell therapy to see if it can help people living with HIV stay healthy without taking daily medication. The article by AP News on 12 May 2026, states that the treatment is already used for some cancers. Now researchers are trying to use it against HIV by changing a patient’s own immune cells so they can find and destroy the virus better.

The process involves doctors taking immune cells from a person with HIV and changing them in a lab. The cells are then put back into the body to help attack HIV-infected cells. One researcher said the aim is to create a treatment that could control HIV for many years, even if it is not a full cure.

"...we think we've identified a very promising strategy in which we can sort of begin to think that maybe one day we will have, not a cure maybe, but something that can be given and will work for, you know, a few decades."

Three people have tested the treatment this far. Image: AP News

Source: UGC

Results of the small study that was done

Three people received the treatment, two of them stopped taking HIV medicine and the virus did not come back. One person has stayed healthy for about 1 year and another has stayed healthy for about 2 years. Scientists say this can sometimes happen naturally, but it is rare.

The study is still very small, so scientists say they need much more research before knowing if the treatment really works long-term. Even so, the early results are giving researchers hope that new ways to fight HIV could be possible in the future.

The search for an HIV cure spans decades

Scientists have been trying to find a cure for HIV for decades. According to HIV.gov's timeline, back in the 1980s, when the virus was first discovered, the main focus was simply helping people survive because HIV was seen as a deadly disease with very few treatment options. Over the years, researchers developed medicines that helped people with HIV live much longer and healthier lives, but the search for a cure never stopped.

Today, scientists are testing more advanced treatments like gene therapy, stem cell transplants and CAR-T cell therapy in hopes of one day controlling or even removing the virus completely. While there is still no official cure yet, years of research have brought scientists closer than ever and continue to give hope to millions of people living with HIV.

Watch the AP News video here.

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