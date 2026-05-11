The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that a norovirus outbreak has affected a Princess cruise ship, affecting over 100 people

The video shared on TikTok detailed that the affected passengers and crew members reported symptoms of gastrointestinal illness, leading to immediate isolation protocols on board

Social media users reacted with concerns, with some calling for a temporary halt to cruise operations following several similar incidents this year

A Princess cruise ship had to have 12 crew members and passengers isolated after falling ill onboard. Image: @6abcactionnews

Source: TikTok

After the confirmed norovirus outbreak on a Princess cruise ship, many travellers now fear a rise in marine illnesses, including concerns over the hantavirus.

A clip shared on TikTok by @6abcactionnews on 10 May 2026 detailed the exact number of affected persons, including crew members, sparking a massive debate about the virus.

A journey that began in Fort Lauderdale (USA) last month has taken a distressing turn, as a stomach bug swept through a luxury liner. According to the CDC, 115 individuals aboard the Princess cruise ship have fallen ill. The medical reports indicate that 102 travellers and 13 staff members experienced symptoms, prompting health officials to isolate all affected persons to prevent further spread. This incident, reported by TikTok account @6abcactionnews, marks the fourth gastrointestinal outbreak recorded on a cruise ship in 2026. While the ship is scheduled to return to port tomorrow, the recurring nature of these health scares has raised questions about sanitation and safety protocols within the industry.

Understanding the norovirus and its risks

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that serves as the leading cause of vomiting, diarrhoea, and gastrointestinal illness. Often referred to as the stomach bug, it spreads rapidly through direct contact with infected individuals, contaminated surfaces, or the consumption of tainted food and water. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, while most people recover within one to three days, the virus can lead to severe dehydration. This is found to be more the case in young children and older adults. Prevention is centred on strict hygiene practices, such as washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and thoroughly cooking shellfish to eliminate potential pathogens.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the norovirus claim

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who discussed the virus outbreak. Many viewers told others not to panic and explained that the norovirus was just a common treatable virus like the flu. Some warned others about the dangers of not washing hands, saying it was easy to contract germs when hands are unclean or not properly washed. Others said they were staying away from cruise ships until all the noise about viruses had completely cleared. One user asked if it would be a bad thing for cruise ships to stop operating for the rest of the year and only resume duty next year, also referring to the hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius recently.

Viewers were unsettled by the many reported cases of illnesses on different cruise ships. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @lexi said:

"Norovirus is a stomach bug, guys, this one isn't a problem 😭."

User @Darth Vader asked:

"How about no more cruises allowed this year?"

User @ashcru commented:

"Meanwhile, I don’t see anyone talking about what happened at the Disney cruise."

User @ Ms.Dee🇯🇲 shared:

"People aren’t washing their hands."

User @Scott added:

"Guys, don’t worry, it’s just the formal name for stomach bug."

User @WuzUpFrenz said:

"I guess I'm staying off cruise ships for the foreseeable future."

3 Briefly News cruise-ship related articles

A marine engineer’s explanation of how a hantavirus patient was moved from a cruise ship to a Johannesburg hospital sparked a national debate about the reasons why South Africa was the country of choice to begin with.

A passenger on the MV Hondius shared an emotional post detailing the critical situation on the outbreak cruise ship, while longing to be with his family.

A dramatic incident unfolded at sea when a young girl fell from a cruise ship, prompting her father to heroically jump into the ocean to save her.

Source: Briefly News