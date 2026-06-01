A 16-year-old South African boy has earned a coveted spot at one of the world's most competitive youth programmes. Reatlegile Rammuki from Mzansi has been selected to attend the MIT Jameel Clinic AI and Health Summer Bootcamp at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in July 2026.

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Left, a picture of the young man, right, a PowerPoint presentation at one of the events. Images: supplied/studiorainwater

Source: UGC

The programme brings together young talent from around the world to tackle real healthcare challenges using Artificial Intelligence.

Reatlegile is no stranger to competing at a global level. At just eight years old, he was already representing South Africa in Global Abacus and Mental Arithmetic competitions. That early discipline clearly laid the groundwork for what was to come.

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In 2024, his team took first place at the global Teens in AI Hackathon. A year later, he joined the Sage Mentorship Programme, applying AI to environmental conservation linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. He also reached the semi-finals of the South African AI Olympiad, sharpening his skills in Python programming and Natural Language Processing along the way. His selection puts him among a small group of young people chosen globally for the programme.

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His mother, author Bogadi Rammuki, says the family is overjoyed by the achievement.

"This opportunity has the potential to shape not only Reatlegile's future, but also the kind of impact he may one day make in healthcare and technology," she said.

"We are incredibly proud of his dedication, curiosity, and willingness to continuously learn and grow."

The family is currently fundraising to cover programme fees, travel, and accommodation costs for the US trip. Contributions, sponsorships, and connections to potential supporters are all welcome.

Source: Briefly News