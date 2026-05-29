Neale Daniher’s legacy continues to unite the Australian football community after his death at the age of 65

Thousands are expected to gather at the MCG for a farewell celebrating his impact on AFL and MND research

The FightMND founder leaves behind a lasting contribution that stretched far beyond the football field

Aussie football great Neale Daniher will be honoured with a state funeral at the MCG. Image: Quinn Rooney

Source: Getty Images

Australian football great Neale Daniher will be honoured with a state funeral at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after his death following a long battle with motor neurone disease (MND). The Victorian government confirmed that the service will take place on 10 June 2026, giving fans, friends and family an opportunity to celebrate the life of one of Australian football's most respected figures.

Daniher died on 25 May 2026 at the age of 65. The former AFL player, coach and MND advocate spent more than a decade raising awareness and funds for research after receiving his diagnosis in 2013.

Neale Daniher state funeral confirmed at MCG

The Victorian government announced on 28 May that Daniher's state funeral will be held at the iconic MCG from 1pm on Wednesday, 10 June.

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The service will take place just days after the annual Big Freeze event, which Daniher established to support MND research. The event is expected to draw another large crowd when Melbourne faces Collingwood in the traditional King's Birthday clash on 8 June.

In a statement, the Daniher family thanked Australians for the support shown to him throughout his life.

"Neale was deeply grateful for the extraordinary support and kindness he received from the Australian community throughout his life," the family said.

"That generosity lifted him, sustained him, and meant more to him than words could express."

The family added:

"As a family, we warmly welcome all those whose lives he touched to join us in celebrating his life and honouring his remarkable legacy."

FightMND founder leaves lasting legacy

After learning he had MND in 2013, Daniher dedicated himself to supporting research into the disease. He co-founded FightMND, an organisation that has committed more than US$91 million (about R1.67 billion) to medical research and patient care.

MND is a progressive neurological disease that affects movement, speech, swallowing and breathing. Daniher famously referred to the illness as "the Beast" as he campaigned for greater awareness and funding.

His efforts earned national recognition when he was named Australian of the Year in 2025.

Australia Bids Farewell As AFL Great Neale Daniher Receives State Funeral After MND Battle

Source: Twitter

AFL community prepares emotional farewell

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan paid tribute to Daniher's influence on and off the field.

"Neale championed resilience and determination in every aspect of his life – as a football player, coach and tireless advocate for MND research," she said.

Daniher coached Melbourne for 223 games over 10 seasons and guided the club to the 2000 AFL Grand Final. He also played 82 games for Essendon before injuries curtailed his playing career.

As a mark of respect, Melbourne and Essendon players will wear black armbands during their matches this weekend.

Neale Daniher's impact extended well beyond football. Through his advocacy, fundraising efforts and determination, he helped transform the fight against MND while inspiring countless people facing adversity.

His farewell at the MCG is expected to reflect both his sporting achievements and his enduring humanitarian legacy.

Source: Briefly News