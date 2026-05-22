Local Champion Denied Elite Classification At Cape Town Marathon Peace Run Despite Qualifying Time
- A local long-distance runner was initially left out of the elite field despite producing some of the fastest times in the country this year
- The controversial decision sparked frustration after athletes with similar results were reportedly granted elite status for the race
- After pushing for answers from organisers, the Boxer Athletics Club star finally received a dramatic late turnaround ahead of race day
As the Cape Town Marathon 2026 edition draws closer this coming weekend, a local champion has reportedly been denied elite classification for the Peace Run despite a qualifying time.
The 38-year-old Dewayne Mouries, who runs for Boxer Athletics Club and is described by Running Mann as being in strong form, has been producing standout performances on the road circuit. He recently claimed victory at the Richmond Corner 10km, clocking a personal best of 30:16 and finishing nearly a minute clear of the field.
He has also posted consistent sub-31-minute efforts, running 30:48 at the Gqeberha leg of the Absa Run Your City series and 30:43 at the Paarl SportSA 10km. At that Paarl race, he secured third place, finishing just five seconds behind Yanga Malusi and two seconds behind William Kaptein, both of whom are entered in the elite category for the Cape Town Marathon Peace Run.
After narrowly missing his sub-30-minute target at the cancelled Cape Town Absa Run Your City 10km two weeks earlier, he had shifted his focus to achieving that milestone at the Cape Town Marathon Peace Run.
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Elite classification dispute at Cape Town Marathon Peace Run
The runner had entered the Peace Run hoping that his recent performances would secure automatic elite classification. However, Mouries was informed that he would start in the A batch, five minutes behind the elite field. This effectively meant he would be out of contention for prize money, as only elite athletes qualify for payouts.
When Mouries contacted the race office, he reportedly received a response from “Barbara” stating that elite status is by invitation only.
Qualification debate ahead of Cape Town Marathon 2026
Further reports from Running Mann suggest that his current form would have been enough for a top-five finish in the 2025 edition, with a sub-30-minute performance likely placing him in podium contention.
Frustrated by the decision, Mouries sought clarity on the selection process, believing his recent results justified inclusion in the elite field. His efforts eventually led to a reversal, with elite status being granted and confirmation that he will now compete in the elite category on Saturday, 23 May.
The marathon has attracted a marathon record holder from Kenya, although several top elite runners have withdrawn in the final days leading up to the race.
South African runner wins New York City Half Marathon
Briefly News previously reported that South African distance runner Adriaan Wildschutt delivered an outstanding performance to claim victory at the 2026 New York City Half Marathon on Sunday, 15 March.
Crossing the finish line in an impressive 59 minutes and 30 seconds, Wildschutt edged out American runner Zouhir Talbi by 11 seconds, marking one of the most significant wins of his career.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.