Minnie Dlamini celebrated her brother Maphe as he turned a year older with a heartfelt Instagram reel

Fans and colleagues showered Maphe with well-wishes in response, with some gushing over his looks

Maphe is more than a big brother to the TV actress and presenter who lost her young brother in 2019

Minnie Dlamini celebrated her brother on his special day. Image: minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Renowned TV presenter Minnie Dlamini showed off her older brother, Maphe Dlamini, while celebrating him on his birthday in a well-curated, heartwarming Instagram reel. The former Rockville actress is known for keeping her family life under wraps and only gives glimpses of it with rare social media posts, such as birthday celebrations.

On Tuesday, 19 May 2026, Minnie Dlamini took to her official Instagram account and celebrated her brother, Maphe, on his 46th birthday. In a light-hearted caption, Minnie took a playful jab at her brother’s ageless looks by calling him a vampire.

“Happy Birthday to the vampire of the Dlamini family. (Yes, he’s the most beautiful, and he doesn’t age lol. u50 is around the corner lol,” she wrote before adding, “To my big bro @mapreezy, more life and more blessings Sibalukhulu. We love you, Preezy.”

The reel showcases the siblings at various moments in their lives, including her 2015 traditional ceremony known as Umhlonyane. Her brother was also beside her during her white wedding to ex-husband, Quinton Jones.

Watch the video by clicking the link.

SA gush as Minnie Dlamini celebrates brother Maphe's special day

Fans and entertainment industry colleagues, such as Nandi Madida, Unathi Nkayi and several others, flooded the comments with birthday wishes.

Here are some of the comments:

mo_nalisa2070 said:

“Ehmmm, is he slightly available. For some birthday cake 🤤”

nandi_madida remarked:

“Happy birthday, big bro! 🎉”

unathi.co shared:

“My beautiful brother @mapreezy Happy beloved birthday💫♥️💫”

b2mellow777 gushed:

“Muhle yoooh ❤️😍🙌 happy birthday to him ❤️”

ntobeko_dlamini_wekunene

"Happy Birthday and Blessings on Blessings to the Fire maaaaaan…Jah Rastafari !!!!❤️💛💚…To many more years, guidance and protection…🦁🦁🦁"

Who is Maphe Dlamini?

Maphe Dlamini is not just a big brother to Minnie Dlamini. He also doubles as her manager.

In a birthday post in 2023, Minnie thanked him for having her best interests and heart and believing in her dreams and abilities.

“Thank you for always taking care of me and looking out for me. I couldn’t ask for a better big brother and manager,” she wrote, before adding, “Thank you for always having my back and reminding me who I am and what I am capable of. My right-hand man always.”

Maphe wasn't Minnie's only brother. Her younger brother, Khosini Dlamini, sadly passed away in 2019. To honour his legacy, Minnie named her son Makhosini.

Minnie Dlamini celebrated her brother Maphe on his birthday. Image: minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini bares all in a new Instagram post

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Minnie Dlamini shared a photo of herself in her birthday suit on her Instagram account.

Minnie Dlamini captioned the picture with a quote from a popular movie, referencing a scene between its two main characters.

Source: Briefly News