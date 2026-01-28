On Wednesday, 28 January 2026, Minnie Dlamini shared a photo of herself in her birthday suit on her Instagram account

Minnie Dlamini captioned the picture with a quote from a popular movie, referencing a scene between its two main characters

Entertainment industry figures like Somizi, DJ Zinhle, Gigi Lamayne and Buhle Samuels reacted in the comments, with Somizi's comment standing out

Minnie Dlamini shared a photo in her birthday suit. Image: minniedlamini

Renowned media personality Minnie Dlamini turned heads after baring all in her birthday suit in her latest Instagram post.

Days after she left South Africans drooling with a snap in a two-piece swimsuit, Minnie Dlamini decided to take things up a notch by sharing a post as her mother bore her.

Known for breaking barriers in entertainment and media, Minnie shared a snap of herself unclothed, sparking reactions from fans and industry peers.

Minnie Dlamini goes bare in a bold Instagram post

On Wednesday, 28 January 2026, Minnie Dlamini shared a photo of herself au naturel. For her caption, the former AFCON Daily Show co-host quoted a line from the cult classic Titanic by Rose DeWitt Bukater (portrayed by Kate Winslet) to Jack (played by Leonardo DiCaprio). The post was captioned:

“I want you to draw me like one of your French girls, wearing this…wearing only this🎬💎”

See the photo by clicking here.

Fans and peers react to Minnie Dlamini's bare photo

In the comments, entertainment industry peers such as DJ Zinhle, Gigi Lamayne, Buhle Samuels and Somizi Mhlongo reacted to the bold post, with Somizi’s comment raising eyebrows and sparking jokes. Fans also joined in with comments ranging from praise to criticism.

Here are some of the comments:

somizi said:

“Ngizokshaya. Unamanga.”

buhlesamuels gushed:

“What a Rose! 😍🔥🔥🔥🔥”

djzinhle said:

“Looking good 😍”

gigi_lamayne declared:

“Internet is breaking today 🔥 🔥🔥🔥”

uzak_lo criticised:

“Umdala (You’re old), mama, you can’t be posting these types of pictures.”

rennietheexplorer remarked:

“Yhoo I didn’t know people still take such pics. I thought this trend was over. But you look good 😊”

dzunie_ngobeni criticised:

“Influencers, as they call them. What are these influencers teaching our kids? Mara hai ngeke. That time you’re a mother.”

officialngoza1 argued:

“Sometimes we just comment to please people, yet what they need is our help sometimes. They could be mentally not well, and they need help.”

mzoas7 highlighted:

“Beautiful indeed, and it is her body and life to do whatever she wants, but self-respect and isimilo are equally important, and the same goes for both those praising her and those criticising her. It is both sides' right to comment in any way they see fit. The moment you put something in the public eye and for public consumption, one should expect both good reviews and criticism. Good for her, but I feel for her son and family, maybe not now, but in the future, it may come back to be an issue.”

thobeka_blackskingirl asked:

“I get it that you take it, for your amusement, maybe or partner or husband. Kodwa ke, why share it? What's the message?”

Mzansi reacted after Minnie Dlamini shared a post unclothed. Image: minniedlamini

SA thirsts over Minnie Dlamini’s 2016 picture

This isn't the first time Minnie Dlamini has broken the internet after posting a photo of herself.

Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini participated in the 2016 vs 2026 challenge and shared that she has always been that girl when she posted a throwback picture of herself.

Several netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions and compliments.

