South African beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi reunited with the Springboks captain Siya Kolisi at the Betway SA20 finals

The former Miss Universe posted a video of them reuniting at the game on her social media page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the clip she posted

Siya Kolisi reunited with Zozibini Tunzi.

Oh sana, it is always good to see our fave stars reuniting and being in good spirits, just like the popular Siya Kolisi and Zozibini Tunzi.

Despite them going viral in 2019, after a video of them at the OR Tambo Airport when the Springboks came back from the World Cup in Japan, many speculations online, despite Kolisi being married at that time.

On Monday, 26 January 2026, the former Miss Universe and Miss South Africa excitedly shared a video of herself reuniting with the Springbok Captain at the Betway SA20 finals in Cape Town, alongside other media personalities, after it was alleged that they had been dating secretly back then.

She captioned the post:

"What a perfect day! Thank you @supersporttv @sa20_league for having me at the final game, I had the most magical time. Same time, same place next tournament? Good."

See the video below:

Netizens react to Siya and Zozi reuniting

Shortly after the former Miss SA shared the video of them reuniting on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi said:

"Bekumnandi ke - what a fun day out at the finals."

bokang_m wrote:

"LISTEN !!! We had so much fun, I can’t believe I’m gonna say this, but I can’t wait for the next cricket match 😂😂😂😂♥️♥️♥️♥️ always lovely seeing you and spending time with you, my beautiful Zozi."

khanyiqueenana commented:

"I am telling you about the offspring of Eastern Cape."

sports_bunny15 replied:

"Miss Universe and the Head boy Sunrisers ibinganongawini Kukho nina."

pitsoqwabe_jazzfriends responded:

"Thanks, Zozi, and all my fave gals there. You took us through the whole experience, we feel we were there at the match too 😍 you are so good at this l think you would make the best storyteller /writer."

shurldrae mentioned:

"It's like a reunion of the school of South African Greatness!! 🤩😍🇿🇦. LET'S GOOOOOOOO!"

monicatonjeni commented:

"@zozitunzi How I wish one day I can bump into this beautiful and humble soul, love you Mamtolo."

lebogangjoel stated:

"Looking at you on the phone soothes me. I can imagine what your aura does in real life. These people are lucky."

olleyms shared:

"Do you understand what a big deal you are, Miss Uni!?"

Siya Kolisi named the top rugby captain

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks' captain Siya Kolisi has been voted the greatest rugby captain of all time in a recent poll by RUCK readers. His leadership on and off the field has earned widespread acclaim, redefining what it means to lead in the sport.

Since taking over the captaincy in 2018, Kolisi has guided South Africa through numerous high-pressure matches, gaining a reputation for calmness under fire and tactical savvy.

