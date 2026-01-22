South African actor Siv Ngesi recently left many netizens upset with his latest content

The popular blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a bare-it-all picture of the star

Many peeps flooded the comment section with their reactions to the picture of the comedian

Siv Ngesi's recent picture has gone viral. Image: @sivngesi

Bathong, Siv Ngesi has many people on social media breathing through the wounds with his provocative content that has been circulating online.

On Thursday, 22 January 2026, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula decided to post a bare-it-all photo of the Unseen actor online, which quickly went viral and ruffled many feathers out there.

However, this isn't the first time Ngesi has done so in the past, as in November 2023, he excitedly announced on social media that he was ready to rock a pole and also posted a picture of himself on the pole, sparking a heated debate among netizens.

Netizens react to Siv Ngesi's provocative picture

Shortly after the picture of the actor went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@TawanaM14 said:

"That’s why foreigners men come to South Africa and take everything including our women. Xhosa men are a curse to this country."

@Gadfly342043 wrote:

"This isn’t just fashion. It’s a deliberate fusion of heritage, celebrity and the politicised male body, where cloth becomes identity, and the body becomes the display frame. MaXhosa is not selling a cape here. It’s selling African luxury, confidence, and global legitimacy."

@vuyo_thabethe commented:

"This boy is always arming our enemies."

@LEBO_moko1 mentioned:

"14 children died, and this is what South Africans need to deal with while we are mourning."

@millice91455452 replied:

"Nna, this guy is stressing me. He gave our enemies another ammunition, crocs and jollof will kill us."

@skutuphendu stated:

"This is not fashion, it's madness, but I guess wena you are enjoying free n*des chommie."

@joeymaster86 mentioned:

"South African Man Aunties abo Sis Skama Siv Celebrities vs Zimbabwean Real Man Celebrities. No wonder Foreigners aint leaving Mzansi, man are finished there bethuna yintoni ke lena."

@maths21989 shared:

"This explains why we have more Xhosa gay's more than any tribe in RSA."

@KabzaKbz responded:

"Eh, Maxhosa is ahead of himself... What is next from here?"

@yardmanAndreee replied:

"It's hard to defend South Africa with these kinds of pictures."

@Siyabongah6152 said:

"He is doing all his level best to embarass us as Satafrika."

Siv Ngesi shares opinion on 49 Afrikaaner refugees

In a previous report from Briefly News, Siv Ngesi spoke about his opinions on the 49 white Afrikaners from South Africa who sought refuge in the United States of America.

The actor claimed that refugees get a huge wake-up call that the US is only perfect in the movies. "Those 'refugees' will learn that America is only 'perfect' in the movies!" he exclaimed. Reacting to his post, South Africans on social media were divided, and they added their opinion on the matter.

