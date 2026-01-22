South African social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase recently had fans drooling over her latest content

The popular YouTuber posted stunning pictures of herself in an elegant orange dress amid her ongoing scandal

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the images

South African popular social media influencer and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase never fails to impress many of her fans when it comes to sharing stunning snaps of herself, and this time around, it was no different.

On Wednesday, 21 January 2026, the influencer who has been embroiled in an ongoing scandal with her alleged wealthy stalker decided to grace her followers on Instagram with some gorgeous pictures of herself wearing a nice orange dress that complemented her skin tone.

She captioned it:

"Simple, but effective 🍊🧡 dress: @treasurydesigns earrings: @treasurydesigns Ph. @tee_kay_77 Studio: @great_conceptsstudios."

See the post below:

Many netizens reacted to Mihlali's new pics

Shortly after the star posted the pictures of herself on social media, despite her drama with Mic Brits, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

lindanikitambunyuza commented:

"Orange 🍊 looks good on you."

gi.ven9558 responded:

"I just love that you don't do drama, you 🔥 always looking gorgeous."

evgarielangel replied:

"Say whatever, she’s standing on her business and that’s on period."

mma_gauta19 stated:

"I don't care what they say about you. Nna, I see the beauty within you."

Mihlali Ndamase accused Michael of harassing her

The ongoing drama between Mihlali and businessman Michael Brits has been circulating on social media. In January 2026, Brits himself was at the centre of explosive allegations made by the famous influencer, who claimed that he had been stalking and tracking her every move for several months.

"I have personally witnessed him following me. He has appeared at my place of work without reason and shown up in spaces where I am parked or seated as though monitoring my movements. My privacy has been repeatedly violated."

According to Ndamase, Brits' behaviour escalated into "something obsessive and frightening" after she turned down his advances. This apparently led him to follow her wherever she went and even approach her family members.

Once again indirectly addressing the scandal on 20 January 2025, the businessman took to his Instagram stories with a video of himself driving, accompanied by a cheeky caption, seemingly expressing disinterest in the case while also flaunting his wealth.

Mihlali masterclass tickets trend

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mihlali recently announced that tickets for her masterclass and Mzansi went off. Ndamase's make-up masterclass took place in Johannesburg on Sunday, 23 November 2025.

Many people have offered their varying opinions about the poster which was shared. Sodial media users dragged Mihlali Ndamase, with @mmopa_n saying:

"She will postpone again. With new, smarter influences who are more relatable on the block, it’s only wise that she discounts the price by 50%. Only Grace Mondlana can pull this pricing off," the user said.

