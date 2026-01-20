Mihlali Ndamase's alleged stalker, Michael Brits, has once again shared a cryptic post following the influencer's explosive allegations

The businessman seemingly trolled the ongoing scandal, labelling it "dramatic" while making it clear that he is unbothered

Meanwhile, the internet has not stopped snooping for more information about the pair's alleged ties to one another

The man whom Mihlali Ndamase accused of stalking and harassing her once again reacted to the ongoing scandal, and this time, he took a direct swipe at the case.

Businessman Michael Brits found himself at the centre of explosive allegations made by the famous influencer, who claimed that he had been stalking and tracking her every move for several months.

"I have personally witnessed him following me. He has appeared at my place of work without reason and shown up in spaces where I am parked or seated as though monitoring my movements. My privacy has been repeatedly violated."

According to Ndamase, Brits' behaviour escalated into "something obsessive and frightening" after she turned down his advances. This apparently led to him following her wherever she went and even approaching her family members.

Once again indirectly addressing the scandal on 20 January 2025, the businessman took to his Instagram stories with a video of himself driving, accompanied by a cheeky caption, seemingly expressing disinterest in the case while also flaunting his wealth.

"Let me go relax in a country where there is no drama. See y'all in a month"

His post follows the relentless digging into the businessman's personal life, which led to social media sleuths finding his wife.

Days after releasing her statement, Mihlali removed it from her Instagram page; however, the scandal, along with accompanying screenshots, lives rent-free on the internet.

See the screenshot of Michael Brits' post below.

Social media discusses Mihlali Ndamase scandal

The online community weighed in on the drama between Mihlali Ndamase and Michael Brits. Read some of their comments below.

Victori98500419 said:

"My thing is, every time Mihlali Ndamase is the victim. She lies and gives us half-stories like she's not the one who invites these problems into her life. It's always her and somebody's husband, now spinning out like she has no parts and they're targeting her on a random day."

RolivhuwaLidobo was convinced:

"I know I can’t prove it, but someone is being paid to attack Mihlali Ndamase. There’s no way."

MsBeauty_N declared:

"Unemployment is real. I don’t judge Mihlali Ndamase."

BedworthTimes was shocked:

"Mihlali Ndamase's case is very explosive, heh."

SegopotjeNkadi3 posted:

"I genuinely feel sorry for young girls who still look up to the likes of Mihlali Ndamase."

NalediyaMorena was unimpressed:

"Mihlali Ndamase never trends for the right reasons—it’s always about married men."

Famous blogger seemingly threatens Mihlali Ndamase

In more Mihlali Ndamase updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a cryptic message from a popular blogger, directed at the influencer.

The blogger revisited their viral altercation with Ndamase in which she allegedly assaulted them, hinting that the blogger had not moved on from it.

