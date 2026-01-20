The co-host of Piano Pulse , Sfiso "Mafitsotso" Ndlovu, has issued an apology to Thatohatsi

This comes after the hurtful comments he made on his podcast about the Amapiano star's appearance, leading to the online community's demand for accountability

Sadly, his apology was met with a wave of criticism from the online community, claiming it was nothing more than a PR move designed to save face rather than a sincere acknowledgement of the harm caused

Sfiso "Mafitsotso" Ndlovu has apologised to Amapiano songbird, Thatohatsi, for the foul remarks he made about her body.

Famous for being the co-host of the now-controversial podcast, Piano Pulse, the outspoken critic faced a wave of criticism for bodyshaming Thatohatsi during one of their episodes.

Ndlovu was heard on the show joking about the Abantwana Bakho singer's body, saying even if she were to drink cooking oil, she wouldn't gain weight.

"Even if I were to lock her up and make her drink oil, she would never gain weight; she's originally like that."

His comment was edited into a compilation video alongside Nota Baloyi’s derogatory remarks about Thatohatsi’s body - a mashup that, to many, looked like a coordinated assault on the singer’s dignity rather than an isolated mistake.

What soon followed was a massive social media outcry that saw fans and fellow industry peers rallying behind Thatohatsi, effectively forcing Ndlovu into a corner.

However, it did further damage to the singer, who took to social media to express how deeply these public attacks had affected her mental well-being and self-esteem.

In an attempt to douse the flames, the Piano Pulse co-host expressed regret for his comments in the latest episode of the show on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, claiming that he "felt horrible."

"I'm concerned about her because she's so hurt."

Sfiso highlighted that the original video, which was released in 2025, was taken out of context.

"The full context of the clip was not to hurt you. I would never wake up and decide to hurt you. I'm sorry for my part. I account for my part in breaking your heart. You don't deserve it; you're a beautiful woman. I want to apologise to you and your family. I care about you.

"I didn't mean to hurt your feelings, for making you feel like less of a woman. A lot of people were hurt in the process. Sometimes we sit here and speak our minds, and we don't see how much we're hurting others. I'll do better."

However, the timing did little to convince viewers. To many, his apology felt performative, a gesture triggered only by the threat of being "cancelled" rather than genuine remorse.

As the video continues to circulate, it has ignited a broader conversation about the fine line between banter and outright bullying.

Watch Sfiso Ndlovu's apology video below.

Social media users react to Sfiso Ndlovu's apology

The online community weighed in on Mafitsotso's apology, with many questioning his sincerity. Read some of their comments below.

____justsihle said:

"'If I were to lock her up for a year, and just feed her fat, she wouldn’t gain weight' wasn’t meant to be hurtful? Mxm, get out of here."

StumashSA was not buying it:

"Fake apology."

CoolCarChick demanded:

"We don't CARE!!! Cancel this show ALREADY!!?"

mkhensani_ judged Sfiso Ndlovu:

"'You look exactly like my daughter,' imagine how the daughter you’re bringing up felt when she heard you say such about someone who looks like her."

I_AmPabi added:

"I hate this man."

Arnold_Von_Mash posted:

"This isn’t an apology."

Winston53463626 asked:

"How old is this guy? He seems too old for the things he's doing."

Sumbody619 said:

"He’s only apologising because he didn’t receive the desired results. He’s trying too hard to be relevant to the youth. I know his wife was disgusted."

