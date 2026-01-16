South African Amapiano star Lady Du recently stood up for the popular vocalist Thatohatsi

This was after the Thandaza hitmaker was heavily body-shamed by podcasters on Piano Pulse

Lady Du shared a heartfelt message on social media, showing love to the popular singer

Lady Du showed love to Thatohatsi. Image: @ladydu_sa, @thatohatsi_official

Source: Instagram

South African musician and businesswoman Lady Du couldn't stand by and watch Thatohatsi being bullied and body shamed by popular podcasters on their channel, which left her heartbroken and emotional.

On Friday, 16 January 2026, the famous singer, who recently launched her wine brand, decided to show love to the Thandaza hitmaker on social media, facing a huge cyberbullying regarding her appearance.

Lady Du, whose real name is Duduzile Ngwenya, posted a picture of the singer and paired it with a heartwarming message to her, stating that she is beautiful and represents an African body.

"You are a true representation of African beauty, your confidence will give every young skinny girl a chance to feel beautiful in their body, we have been sold a picture of the perfect body that people now feel uncomfortable in the bodies God gave them because we are told a woman with a big behind and small waist is the perfect body, NO God would have never created us the way we are if he didn’t think our bodies were perfect as they are," she wrote.

The businesswoman further mentioned that Thatohatsi has every right to do whatever she wants with her body to boost her confidence.

She said:

"Everyone has a right to do whatever they want to their body, to boost their confidence. The bible says you are made in God’s image!!!!! I see star power, an international supermodel and vocalist. You carry the weight of God’s children, a blessed voice will always go through hard times."

Lady Du ended the message by mentioning that she is posting her on her page to show her that she is loved and appreciated by many.

"Right now, the devil is trying to shake you; don’t allow it. We serve a God who raises us in places where people don’t value us. I’m posting you on my wall to tell you how beautiful you are. I grew up a skinny girl. I loved my body, even when I didn’t have confidence, but I embraced it. We love you sis," she said.

Court issues arrest for Inno Morolong

Having opened up about being attacked by trolls, Tebogo recently tasted some victory after taking one of her enemies to court. After months, if not years, of online bullying and orchestrating a smear campaign against Tebogo, the Randburg Magistrate's Court issued a warrant of arrest to Inno Morolong for reportedly violating a protection order.

Briefly News previously reported that Inno continued to troll and ridicule Tebogo, and left the courts no choice but to take action. This is after Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo finally got justice and had Jackie Phamotse charged for her defaming statements about them.

