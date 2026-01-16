Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida's daughter made her parents proud as she shone in the historic Autistic Barbie campaign

The music producer and DJ praised their daughter on social media, with a lengthy, heartfelt message

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's daughter's new campaign

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Zakes Bantwini praises daughter for her new Barbie Autistic campaign. Image: @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida are proud parents as their daughter recently shone in the historic Austic Barbie campaign.

On Tuesday, 13 January 2026, the popular music producer couldn't help but praise his 6-year-old daughter, who was selected to be a part of the Barbie campaign, which celebrated autistic children, featuring a Barbie doll with an autism assistance puppy.

This campaign launched almost a year after Barbie introduced its first type 1 diabetes doll. This aims to educate children and help them see themselves reflected in Barbie, encouraging play that goes beyond personal experience. Such efforts promote inclusion and empathy, aligning with the Barbie brand’s core values.

Bantwini posted a picture of his child's campaign and paired it with a lengthy message that reads:

"My daughter @nefertitimadida has taught me and my wife Nandi more about patience, love, and seeing the world differently than anything else. Watching her journey with autism, we’ve learned that communication goes deeper than words it’s in the connection, the understanding, the small victories that mean everything."

He also stated how proud he was of his daughter representing what many parents are going through with their children who have autism.

"To every parent walking this path, I see you. Your dedication matters. Your child’s unique way of experiencing the world is a gift. To my wife @nandi_madida, thank you for being the anchor, for showing Nefi and Shaka what unconditional love looks like every single day. And to Barbie for choosing to see, represent, and celebrate ALL children, thank you for showing our kids that they belong, exactly as they are. Nefertiti, Daddy loves you more than words can say. Keep shining, my angel," he wrote.

See the post below:

Fans react to Zakes' daughter's Barbie campaign

Shortly after the star praised his daughter for being part of this historic campaign on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

pixiebennett said:

"Amazing 👏 walking the path with you, my 12-year-old son is also autistic- it's an incredibly challenging experience, but it opens the heart wide open. Congrats on a meaningful campaign for your family and our community."

TV personality Kayise Ngqula wrote:

"Well done parents…Our journey together with our children matters. And it is most pleasing to know that the world finally sees it too."

Media personality TT Mbha commented:

"This what unconditional love looks and feels like."

vickyforbes1 mentioned:

"Thank you to yourself & @nandi_madida for all that you're doing to create more inclusion. I advocate & learn daily from my My 26 year old son, who has autism. From the bottom of my heart. Thank you to your family. There is so much we CAN do for more inclusivity. I've got a brilliant idea for the SA community, and I know you will both love it. Im looking at getting a proposal off to you both. #bethechange."

Netizens react to Zakes Bantwini's daughter's historic campaign. Image: @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

"Been curious all my life": Worker giving doll hair gets peeps fascinated

Briefly News previously reported that online users found it interesting to watch a man put hair on a doll. People admitted that they had always wanted to see what it looked like.

The video of one man working got hundreds of thousands of likes. Many people left comments on the interesting video. A TikTok video by @mehmetgok01x shows that a machine is used when they put hair on a doll. A video showing a man doing the job had people amazed by his fast hands.

Source: Briefly News