Sorisha Naidoo and her husband celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. Image: Sorisha Naidoo

Mzansi's glamorous reality star, Sorisha Naidoo, has given fans a glimpse into her enduring love story as she celebrated 22 years of marriage to prominent businessman Vivian Reddy.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2003, commemorated the milestone with a touching social media post featuring a series of curated moments from their journey together, blending nostalgia with gratitude for their shared life.

Sorisha, whose husband surprised her with a diamond ring, took to Instagram to pour out her heart to her husband on their wedding anniversary.

In part, her caption read:

"To my dearest husband, my constant of 22 years. Time feels less like years and more like moments stitched together by love. In a single breath, our life unfolded, seasons of strength and surrender, of holding and being held."

See her full post below:

Couple reflects on family and growth

Sorisha and Vivian's marriage has produced two children, with their son approaching adulthood and their daughter nearing her sixteenth birthday.

The tribute touched on how parenthood transformed Sorisha's individual path into a shared family adventure, emphasising the quiet evolution of "my life" into "ours."

Known for her role on The Real Housewives of Durban, Sorisha often shares snippets of her luxurious lifestyle, but this anniversary post stood out for its reflective tone.

Vivian, a successful entrepreneur, has been her steadfast partner through it all, embodying the generosity and kindness she praised.

Mzansi fans celebrate the milestone

The post quickly drew warm reactions from followers, who flooded the comments with well-wishes.

@lo_sithole said:

"Happy anniversary, lovely family. More grace upon grace ♥️."

@claudettesigamoney commented:

"Happy anniversary to an awesome couple. I wish for God’s continued blessings upon your marriage as you celebrate your blissful togetherness , unconditional love and immense blessings ❤️."

@Samkelly2012 added:

"Congratulations, Viv and Sorisha. Wishing you many more happy years together."

@msstewartlove890 took to the comments:

"Happy anniversary to my favourite couple. May God continue to bless your union. I love you, guys."

@splendidbeautyhub said:

"May God continue to bless your beautiful union."

@thalente.madonda:

"Happy anniversary to you, love birds🔥."

Internet personality, Ayanda Njilo, also left a comment, saying:

"Anniversary blessings."

@tlagza commented:

"Happy anniversary. I wish you more love-filled years."

Actress Winnie Ntshaba also added her voice:

"Happy anniversary 🙌."

@antonionobin shared:

"Happy anniversary to you and yours. This is a testimony of true love. I wish you guys many more wonderful years of happiness and joy."

The comments that stole hearts came from the husband, Vivian Reddy himself. He shared:

"My beautiful soul, every word you wrote is our love in motion. 22 years of choosing you has been the greatest gift of my life. Thank you for being my light, my home, and my forever. I love you beyond words, always and in all ways."

Sorisha Naidoo and her husband were celebrated on their wedding anniversary. Image: Sorisha Naidoo

