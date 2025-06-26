South African reality TV star Sorisha Naidoo opened up about her journey on The Real Housewives of Durban for the past five years

As the reunion of the latest season will air on Friday, 4 July and 11 July 2025, Naidoo shared why netizens should watch it

Sorisha also spoke on the fact that Nonku Williams wasn't a part of this upcoming reunion

Reality TV Star Sorisha Naidoo talked about the upcoming 'RHOD' reunion. Image: Supplied.

The moment we have all been waiting for is finally here. Many netizens have been eagerly waiting for The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) Season 5 reunion, which is set to air on Fridays, 4 and 11 July 2025, on Showmax.

The last standing OG of the show, Sorisha Naidoo, caught up with Showmax's PR team to talk about her journey on the reality TV show, which started back in 2021.

Sorisha talks about her time on RHOD

During an interview with the Showmax team, the reality TV star spoke about being the only cast member who has the most reunions; however, she also mentioned how she would've loved to have Nonku there, since she publicly announced her exit from the show.

"I feel kinda sad, to be honest, because Nonku always jokes that she’s “Miss International” and that she’ll be here for many more seasons. I felt like she should have been here.

"It’s a bittersweet moment for me, becuase i wanted to throw it in her face that I am still here and still OG but she's not here for me to actually do it, which is sad. We have been together for the past five yars and i strongly feel that she should've been here for this one, since there's a lot to unpack," she said.

A look at Sorisha's opinion on the upcoming reunion

While on the interview, Naidoo laughed at how many netizens on social media thought she was "running the show" behind the scenes. She also urged people to watch the reunion as there'll be a lot of unpacking done.

She said:

"Lol, I don't run the show, i am like the other ladies, a normal cast member, however whenever i'd see those tweets i just crack up at how ridiculous they are, but if I was running things and had to make cuts in regards of cast members, I'd definitely cut Minnie, reason being that I don't believe she is cut for this group at the momement.That’s just my honest opinion.

"People have to watch this reunion. It will be different without Nonku. When one of the OGs is absent, the dynamics change, and people will feel it. But trust me, there’s still so much to uncover, and a lot is going to be revealed."

