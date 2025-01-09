‘RHOD’ Fans Debate Over Sorisha Naidoo and Nonku Williams Return: “The Show Is Nothing Without Them”
- Fans of the Real Housewives of Durban recently discussed the show's renewal as well as the cast
- Sorisha Naidoo and Nonku Williams are rumoured to be making a comeback, and their return sparked a frenzy of reactions
- Fans can't wait to tune in for the new season, as many agreed that the show needed the Nonku and Sorisha flavour
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo are rumoured to be returning to the Real Housewives of Durban, and fans discussed this possibility.
Real Housewives of Durban reportedly renewed
Word on the street is that the Real Housewives of Durban is returning for a new season after all the tea spilt in season four.
The show had since been treated to an exciting spinoff that saw several cast members from the various South African franchises come together for the ultimate girls' trip, and it looks like fans weren't ready to say goodbye.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Jabu_Macdonald revealed that season five was in the pipeline, also claiming that there were reports that Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo would make a comeback.
As the franchise's longest-standing cast members in Africa, the two have consistently brought all the drama and spice to the show. This after Nonku and Slee were rumoured to not be returning to the show:
Here's what fans said about Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo's return
Netizens said the show needs both Nonku and Sorisha to stay alive:
teejay_rup said:
"If we're honestly speaking, I need them to stay on for a few more seasons. It’s too early for them to leave. We need OGs! Look how Joburg turned out after all the OGs left. OGs are essential for the first 10 seasons."
NEWLINES0420241 wrote:
"Nonku's unhinged behaviour and boss lady Sorisha is exactly what has kept them going for about 5 years. The perfect recipe!"
LuKayMampuru posted:
"Honestly, there is no show without them; it’s pointless. Nonku serves drama, Sorisha brings the luxury."
Jojo Robinson buys fake designer bag
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jojo Robinson splurging on a Hermès Birkin dupe.
The reality TV star's review of the handbag led to the retailer selling out in a matter of minutes.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za