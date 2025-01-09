Fans of the Real Housewives of Durban recently discussed the show's renewal as well as the cast

Sorisha Naidoo and Nonku Williams are rumoured to be making a comeback, and their return sparked a frenzy of reactions

Fans can't wait to tune in for the new season, as many agreed that the show needed the Nonku and Sorisha flavour

Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo are rumoured to be returning to the Real Housewives of Durban, and fans discussed this possibility.

Real Housewives of Durban reportedly renewed

Word on the street is that the Real Housewives of Durban is returning for a new season after all the tea spilt in season four.

The show had since been treated to an exciting spinoff that saw several cast members from the various South African franchises come together for the ultimate girls' trip, and it looks like fans weren't ready to say goodbye.

Jabu_Macdonald revealed that season five was in the pipeline, also claiming that there were reports that Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo would make a comeback.

As the franchise's longest-standing cast members in Africa, the two have consistently brought all the drama and spice to the show. This after Nonku and Slee were rumoured to not be returning to the show:

Here's what fans said about Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo's return

Netizens said the show needs both Nonku and Sorisha to stay alive:

teejay_rup said:

"If we're honestly speaking, I need them to stay on for a few more seasons. It’s too early for them to leave. We need OGs! Look how Joburg turned out after all the OGs left. OGs are essential for the first 10 seasons."

NEWLINES0420241 wrote:

"Nonku's unhinged behaviour and boss lady Sorisha is exactly what has kept them going for about 5 years. The perfect recipe!"

LuKayMampuru posted:

"Honestly, there is no show without them; it’s pointless. Nonku serves drama, Sorisha brings the luxury."

