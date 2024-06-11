LaConco attempted to speak Sepedi in a hilarious video on The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip SA

The reality TV star was in the middle of a conversation with LeJoy when she switched languages and had Lethabo and viewers in stitches

Netizens admired LaConco's attempt, saying she brought the fun and spice to the show

LaConco had viewers in stitches when she spoke Sepedi with LeJoy on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip SA’. Images: Facebook/ _laconco and Instagram/ lethabolejoy

Source: UGC

LaConco was in full form when she suddenly switched to speaking Sepedi during an episode of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. The mother of one had viewers in stitches over how passionately she spoke the language.

LaConco speaks Sepedi to LeJoy

As The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip SA heats up, it's clear that the cast members are trying to keep viewers glued to their screens for some fun and tea, and LaConco is one of them.

The former Durban housewife returned to the franchise after leaving the show in the second season and appears to be having fun with the ladies.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user Jabu_Macdonald, LaConco is seen seated and gossiping with Lethabo "LeJoy" Mathatho and narrates an incident in Sepedi.

This after Briefly News reported that a woman criticised LaC for speaking isiZulu on the show.

With both ladies being multilingual, it's unlikely that LaC was attempting to accommodate LeJoy by speaking her language, and more likely that the former Mrs Zuma was comfortable speaking Sepedi without judgement from her friend:

Mzansi reacts to LaConco's Sepedi

Oh, social media is in stitches at LaConco's Sepedi and is impressed by the reality TV star's attempt:

0Mumsy2 said:

"I love LaC shem. Some things just sound nice in vernac."

Masechaba_NM was in stitches:

"This scene is hilarious!"

TonataAmukushu showed love to LaConco:

"Gotta love her, man!"

MbekononoM1 posted:

"She really tried, I like that for her, and Lethabo was also impressed."

Belo_Selepe responded:

"LaConco was needed on this show."

LaConco shows off her new car

In more LaConco updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the TV personality's new wheels.

The former Real Housewives of Durban star asked netizens to help name the new member of her family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News