Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco rubbed a viewer the wrong way when she appeared on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa

The reality TV star got dragged for speaking IsiZulu most of the time on the TV show and not accommodating the other ladies

The X user dragged Nonkanyiso and questioned why the producers allowed her to return to the show

As a proud IsiZulu-speaking woman, Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco's bubble burst when a viewer dragged her for this.

LaConco angered a viewer because she always speaks IsiZulu on 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa.' Image: @_laconco

Nonkanyiso dragged for speaking mother tongue

The Real Housewives Of Durban cast member LaConco speaks her mother tongue, IsiZulu, loudly and proudly. She is one of the ladies who jetted off to Jamaica for the spinoff show The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa.

The reality TV star was criticised for mainly engaging with the ladies in IsiZulu. A fan of the show dragged her for not accommodating the other ladies.

On the show, the ladies from the other franchises are part of the trip", and they all hail from different backgrounds, including LaConco.

@BeeMermaids said:

"LaConco needs to stop this thing of mostly speaking IsiZulu. All of the other ladies are accommodating their audience. She's not the only one with a mother tongue. Entlek why did #showmax bring her back?"

Mzansi drags X user

It seems social media users did not support any LaConco slander, especially if she opts to speak her mother tongue.

@TheeAzanian asked:

"You can’t read subtitles?"

@MbalentlePretty defended:

"It's her punches. Her comments. They entertain us. None of the cast has that factor."

LondekaMthabela stated:

"At this point, the problem is IsiZulu, y'all just beefing with the language; it's not us, the people, who speak it, but the language itself. Crazy!

@Bright_Afrika said:

"That lady is so selfish man. Worse she doesn't wanna talk about her personal life. You don't know where she stays, what she does, who her friends are, etc."

Christall Kay speaks on girl's trip

In a previous report from Briefly News, Christall Kay shared her excitement after participating in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa.

The TV star returned to the world of reality TV as a new Christall. Kay made new friends and lost some due to her unwillingness to cower over anybody.

