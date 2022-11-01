Nonkanyiso Chonco, also known as LaConco, has allegedly left Showmax's reality show The Real Housewives of Durban

LaConco ended Season 2 on a low note after being dragged by fellow cast members and viewers for allegedly lying about her man and house

Season 3 production is well underway, and sources say there have been cast additions and the return of some of Mzansi's favourite cast members

LaConco is allegedly not returning for 'The Real Housewives of Duran' Season 3. Image: @_laconco

Source: Instagram

According to sources, LaConco has left the popular reality show franchise The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD).

LaConco has been with the show for two successful dramatic seasons.

ZAlebs reports that according to Isolezwe, LaConco will not be returning for Season 3, and there is a new addition to the cast.

According to ZAlebs, sources told Isolezwe that Mbali Ngiba, an actress on Durban Gen, will join the ladies for Season 3.

"Mbali is one of those who will appear in this program," said the source.

The new Season's production is well underway, and some of Mzansi's favourite cast members will return to the small screen.

LaConco under fire in Season 2

LaConco has been with the popular reality show since its inception and has lived up to the viewers' expectations. She added drama and entertainment to every episode.

However, the reality star irritated viewers during the final episodes of Season 2. LaConco came under fire on social media for not being open about her love life.

According to ZAlebs, LaConco was labelled a liar after revealing that she is dating a man who owns a yacht. The lies continued when it was disclosed that the mansion she claimed as her own was rented for filming purposes.

LaConco was also chastised for her treatment of Musa Mseleku's wife, Thobile Khumalo, who joined the show in Season 2.

