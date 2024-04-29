The Sizok'thola crew and its presenter, Xolani Maphanga, recently exposed a cop who works with drug dealers

A Twitter user posted a tweet sharing a picture of the cop who was exposed during the show's recent episode

Many social media users responded to the tweet, and others shared that he is one of many cops who work with drug dealers

‘Sizok’thola’ recently exposed a cop who is involved in drug dealing. Image: @xolanimaphanga

The most loved reality TV show, Sizok'thola, has been trending on social media since they made a shocking discovery in their recent episode.

Sizok'thola exposes cop working with drug dealers

Social media has been buzzing recently after the new Sizok'thola host, Xolani Maphanga, and his bodyguard were granted bail at the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court in Pretoria.

Recently, the show has been the most talked about topic online after news that Maphanga and his crew exposed a police officer who is said to be working with drug dealers. The picture of the cop was shared by @HermaineM on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Corrupt cop exposed for working with drug dealers. #Sizokthola"

See the post below:

Netizens react to the news

Shortly after the picture of the cop circulated on social media, many netizens reacted to him being exposed as one of many who are working alongside drug dealers. See some of the comments below:

@MagStar_Ketsi wrote:

"I wish his own kids and relatives could use the same drugs he’s selling so that he can experience the horror and pain other families are experiencing in this country."

@mahlo_matshe said:

"That's the reason why we will not be able to remove drugs from our society. SAPS is the problem."

@petermoagi97 replied:

"He is one of many corrupt cops."

@Lebzii1 commented:

"He's not the only one."

@ManuCeasar mentioned:

"Soft life will be the end of many."

@babaizu0 responded:

"Not surprised at all."

Xolani Khumalo receives warning from Moja Love

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Moja Love's statement regarding the shooting of its former Sizok'thola host, Xolani Khumalo's new drug-busting show.

According to the statement, the channel has received several complaints from viewers reporting instances of assault during the show, mimicking the concept of Sizok'thola, forcing the channel to issue a cease and desist order.

