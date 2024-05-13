Mzansi's soapie Scandal! has dropped one of their characters, Nhlamulo, played by actor Matthews Rantsoma

The sad news was shared on social media by the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela

Many netizens weighed in on the news that the role of Nhlamulo has been dropped, and some questioned why they made that decision

'Scandal!' dropped one of their characters, Nhlamulo. Image: @mathewsrantsoma

Source: Instagram

It is so sad to see yet another actor leaving a TV show that they contributed so much to while having many viewers stuck to their small screens. Mzansi's Scandal! has dropped one of their characters.

Scandal! actor Matthews Rantsoma leaves the show

Social media has been buzzing recently after news that Scandal! actor and Safta Award winner Matthews Rantsoma is leaving the show circulated on social media.

Recently, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on his Twitter (X) page that eTV's most-loved soapie Scandal! has dropped one of its powerful characters, Nhlamulo, which Rantsoma plays. The reason for the decision is still unknown.

Mphela wrote:

"CASTING NEWS: Matthews Rantsoma dropped by Scandal! The actor, who joined the etv soapie in 2021, will be leaving the show. Rantsoma plays Nhlamulo on the show."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Nhlamulo being dropped by Scandal!

Many fans scratched their heads, trying to find some reasons why the TV show dropped the character Nhlamulo. See some of the comments below:

@Mondliek wrote:

"He probably wanted to negotiate a better contract, he is killing it at the moment."

@Shoes112345 said:

"But this man is killing that role..."

@anelisiwe_landu responded:

"Jhooo, if they drop him, then oMdala, Taps, Vuvu and Thlogi won't make sense."

@Maaxie_Max commented:

"Lol mos if he leaves, then all the characters that came along with him won't make sense."

@LunganiMdunge mentioned:

"He is the face of Scandal... to think he started in 2021, mind blowing."

@Moyagagabo_HB replied:

"There is no storyline for him anymore. He is such a great actor, but I think it's okay to move on."

Scandal! defends casting Shoki Mmola's alleged abuser, Sello Sebotsane

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed on Twitter that controversial actor Sello Sebotsane had been cast by Scandal! for the role of Prosecutor Serwalo, who would facilitate Amo's release from jail.

However, the e.tv soapie's fans didn't take the casting news well because Sello has an alleged history of gender-based violence (GBV) and the victim, Shoki Mmola, was also recently cast on Scandal! as Pastor Prudence.

