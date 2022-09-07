Mathews Rantsoma took to social media to congratulate all of the seasoned actors and actresses who won trophies at Saftas 2022

Rantsoma, on the other hand, expressed disappointment that he did not win the Best Actor award for which he was nominated

The talented actor also spoke about his incredible time on the set of Scandal with Nomvelo Makhanya, who won Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film

Scandal! actor Mathews Rantsoma has spoken out about the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas), which took place on 2 and 3 September 2022.

'Scandal!' actor Mathews Rantsoma says he was sad when he didn't win the Best Actor trophy at Saftas 2022. Image: @mathewsrantsoma

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the talented actor who plays Nhlamulo on the e.tv soapie expressed disappointment that he did not receive a Saftas award. Mathews was nominated for Best Actor.

“It's sad that I didn't get the award but I am happy for the people who won. Congratulations to all the beautiful artists who won. See you at work."

According to TshisaLIVE, his on-screen lover Nomvelo Makhanya, who plays Lindiwe, won Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film for her performance in I Am All Girls.

Rantsoma congratulated Nomvelo and named her the best part of his Scandal journey thus far.

"When you are working with someone for a long time you realise just how much they've had an impact in your life, on how you do things and how you approach the work and what you'd like to do, what kind of stories you'd like to tell," said Mathews Rantsoma about Nomvelo Makhanya.

Rantsoma joined Scandal! in 2021, according to IOL. He used to be a theatre actor. Mathews had to readjust and learn to act for the camera rather than the audience, further reports TshisaLIVE.

