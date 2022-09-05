Mandla N, the director of DiepCity , took to social media to thank the show's viewers for their unwavering support

This comes after the show won two major awards at the South African Film and Television Awards through public voting

The good news, however, has reached Mzansi people after the drama-filled telenovela was announced to be cancelled for future seasons

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DiepCity was one of the big winners at the 2022 South African Film and Television Awards. This huge win comes after the soapie was canned after two successful Seasons.

'DiepCity' director, Mandla N, has taken to social media to thank fans for voting for the telenovela at the 2022 SAFTAs. Image; Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

According to ZAlebs, the popular TV soap or telenovela won Best Telenovela and Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovela. Both of these trophies were determined by a public vote, further reports the publication.

Mandla N, the head of the production team for DiepCity, Black Brain, took to Instagram to thank everyone who helped make the telenovela a success.

"This weekend has been nothing short of amazing. These awards are dedicated to every member of the @blackbrain_sa team, especially the Diep City cast & crew."

Mandla N went on to say that DiepCity was one of his creative risks. The Black Brain boss took a gamble by introducing new faces in order to become a mouthpiece for the average person on the street.

"To receive these awards from our colleagues & you, the audience really means a lot. It reassures us that the hard work paid off"

On Instagram, Mandla N shared the following lengthy post:

‘DiepCity’ reportedly cancelled After two successful Seasons, SA conflicted: “They had massive shoes to fill"

Briefly News previously reported that DiepCity has announced its departure from Mzansi Magic after two successful seasons.

According to the Daily Sun, the production team of the telenovela Black Brain has confirmed that the show will not be renewed for a second season. The show was only a two-year project, according to the production company's statement.

Despite the fact that this was a new production, the creative director of the show Mandla N thanked the faithful viewers. He claimed that by watching every episode of DiepCity, viewers helped make the telenovela a success.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News