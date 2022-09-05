South African actor Bonko Khoza who rose to prominence for playing the fan favourite Mqhele Zulu, is grateful for the support he has received over the years

The actor who became known as 'The national husband' for his beautiful relationship with Hlomu bagged another top award for the role

Khoza headed to his social media page to post a heartfelt message to his fans and followers for the love they have shown him

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

There is no doubt that Bonko Khoza, who played Mqhele Zulu in the popular Showmax telenovela The Wife, is on a winning streak. The star who became an instant fan fav bagged another top award for his role.

Bonko Khoza took to his Twitter page to celebrate winning a SAFTA Award. Image: @bonkokhoza.

Source: Instagram

Khoza may not be returning to the third season of the award-winning show, but that is not stopping him from bagging top awards.

The star was over the moon when he took home the Best Actor in a Telenovela award at the SA Film and Television Awards over the weekend. Bonko was nominated alongside Vusi Kunene, who plays Funani Zwide in House of Zwide, Robert Hobbs, who plays James in Legacy, Aubrey Poo, Castro Kamanga in The Estate and Don Mlangeni Nawa, who portrays Shadrack Mokobane in The Estate.

According to TimesLIVE, the actor took to his Twitter page to share that he is grateful for the award and the immense support he has received from his legion of fans. He also shared that winning a SAFTA is a dream come true for him. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Last night one of my wildest dreams came true. To God be the Glory. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and still Continues to support and believe in me and this gift I’ve been given. I pray to continue sharing it with courage, passion and endless curiosity."

Mbalenhle Mavimbela who played Hlomu in 'The Wife' posts clip showing baby bump amid claims she has a baby

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Mbalenhle Mavimbela has been in the spotlight following news that the star is expecting. Rumourmongers have been glued to her timeline, waiting for her to post her baby bump, but she outsmarted them.

The star recently took to her Instagram page to announce that she is on the cover of Dudu Busani Dube's upcoming book, The End. She showed the book cover, but peeps couldn't help but notice her baby bump.

Mbalehle looked stylish in a red mini dress at the cover reveal. The star was joined by her close friends, including Linda Majola, who played her twin in The Wife. Fans headed to the actress' Instagram timeline to congratulate her on the pregnancy and book cover.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News