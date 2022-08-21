Mbalenhle Mavimbela has been making headlines following rumors that she left The Wife because she is pregnant

The star who successfully hid her pregnancy from the public posted videos showing her belly during Dudu Busani Dube's book cover reveal

This comes following reports that the talented actress welcomed her first baby a few months ago

Mbalenhle Mavimbela has been in the spotlight following news that the star is expecting. Rumor mongers have been glued to her timeline, waiting for her to post her baby bump, but she outsmarted them.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela, who is popular for playing Hlomu in 'The Wife' has revealed her pregnancy. Image: @mbalenhle_m.

Source: Instagram

The star recently took to her Instagram page to announce that she is on the cover of Dudu Busani Dube's upcoming book, The End. She showed the book cover, but peeps couldn't help but notice her baby bump.

Mbalehle looked stylish in a red mini dress at the cover reveal. The star was joined by her close friends, including Linda Majola, who played her twin in The Wife. Fans headed to the actress' Instagram timeline to congratulate her on the pregnancy and book cover.

@slowlybutsurelytotz said:

"Congratulations Your glow says it all!!!"

@siphokazinandipha commented:

"Wow I'm super excited!! for you definitely ready for the end now. This is huge love you and love and light❤️. Continue growing babe so happy for you."

@the_mrs_namponya added:

"Pregies diaries , congratulations ."

@pheladie wrote:

"And she’s preggies ❤️congratulations babe."

This comes amid reports by City Press that the actress welcomed a baby three months ago. According to the report, Mbali reportedly took time off social media and acting to focus on her baby, whose father is a popular businessman.

