Sithelo Shozi has been on a self-improvement journey lately, and she is unapologetic about it

The star who has been hogging headlines thanks to her fights with her baby daddy Andile Mpisane and his family recently showed off her new body after surgery

She also wowed her millions of fans and followers when she revealed that she also purchased new teeth in Turkey

Sithelo Shozi is living the life only a few ladies dream of. The mother of three who has been trending following her accusations against Andile Mpisane is finally getting the body of her dreams.

Sithelo Shozi stunned social media users when she debuted her new teeth. Image: @sithelo.

Source: Instagram

The Durban-based DJ caused a buzz when she debuted her new body after cosmetic surgery in Turkey. She denounced those who stigmatize surgeries, saying they need to stop.

Not only did Sithelo get a new bum and hips in Turkey, but she also bought a new set of teeth. The star, who rarely smiles in her images, shocked her fans when she posted a picture grinning, ZAlebs reports. It wasn't long before peeps noticed that she had brand new teeth.

Responding to a picture posted by controversial blogger Musa Khawula on his Twitter page, fans said Sithelo now looks beautiful, while some said they preferred her old teeth.

@Fancyramusetha said:

"Why are y'all saying you'll liked her teeth they were perfect? She didn't like her teeth, they were not perfect that's why she decided to change them."

@n_baerh commented:

"Maybe it was a teeth and BBL combo that she couldn't not take up cz people are saying there was nothing wrong with her teeth before."

