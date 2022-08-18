Popular South African businessman Kenny Kunene has announced that he and his wife Nonkululeko Mhlanga are expecting another baby

Kunene took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his fans and followers with cute snaps from a maternity shoot

The businessman said his family does not take the blessing for granted, and he is grateful to God and his ancestors for blessing them

Billionaire businessman Kenny Kunene has announced that his beautiful wife Nonkululeko Whitney Mhlanga is pregnant with their third baby.

Kenny Kunene and his lovely wife Nonkululeko Mhlanga have announced that they are expecting their third baby. Image: @kenny_kunene.

Source: Instagram

Kunene and his wife, who are already parents to two lovely babies - a boy and a girl- announced the new addition to their family with lovely snaps.

According to TimesLIVE, the parents to be shared pictures from their simple yet sophisticated maternity shoot with their other children and family members on Kenny Kunene's Instagram page.

The businessman said he was grateful to God and his ancestors for the blessing. He wrote:

"WE ARE EXPECTING. We thank God and the Ancestors for another baby, a Blessing we don't take for granted."

Kunene's followers flooded his timeline with congratulatory messages.

@the_great_carly said:

"More blessings ngwaneso."

@sandile_dumisa added:

"Blessings on blessings #Ngwanesu."

@cruzpaulsen commented:

"Congratulations dp."

@itumeleng_slenda wrote:

Congratulations to the king sushi fam."

@babyandimelrosearch noted:

"Gorgeous family. Congratulations."

@jillianjili wrote:

"Such a beautiful family congratulations."

@mmakakana added:

"Congratulations my friend can’t wait."

