Media personality Karabo Ntshweng who rose to prominence for presenting on the local channel YoTV has shared more snaps from her marriage ceremony

The talented television personality tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend, who proposed to her last year

Taking to her social media pages, the stunner posted the lovely pictures and told her followers that they were taken during her welcoming ceremony

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Karabo Ntshweng is overjoyed following her marriage ceremony. News of the stunner's marriage was first reported last week after former Generations star Sidwell Ngwenya shared the snaps on his Instagram stories.

Media personality Karabo Ntshweng has finally shared pictures from her lush wedding ceremony. Image: @KaraboNtshweng.

Source: Instagram

Fans have been anxiously waiting for more pictures from the lavish ceremony. Ntshweng gave peeps the content they signed up for with the snaps.

The former YoTV presenter headed to her social media pages to reveal that all went well at the traditional wedding ceremony. She said that they had a great time uniting two Tswana families. Karabo Ntshweng also showed gratitude to her family and friends for giving her "the most amazing send-off." She wrote:

"We had such a beautiful weekend uniting two Tswana families. This was my welcoming at David’s home town in Rustenburg with all my Rakgadi’s, siblings and friends who gave me the most amazing send off "

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The star's fans and followers wished her all the best in her marriage. Many even joked about how she was their childhood crush.

@TrevorKamoto wrote:

"AmaChildhood crush ethu ayashada madoda... Sikhulile kodwa yazi. ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️. Feels just like yesterday when we were singing along to "083 913 3030" after schools.... Manje seniyashada."

@kholiz added:

"My all time favourite outfit. The significance behind every piece is heart warming ❤️ Ngwetsi ya Bakgatla alililililililililili."

Makhadzi & Zozibini Tunzi's awkward meeting moment leaves Mzansi divided, peeps unimpressed with bodyguard

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi found herself trending on social media after a video of herself and singer Makhadzi surfaced. In the now-viral video, the beauty queen is seen trying to greet award-winning singer Makhadzi.

The two stars greeted each other with a hug and were about to exchange pleasantries before Zozi's security man came and blocked them.

The video has caused an uproar on Twitter as fans shared how disappointed they were with how Makhadzi was treated. Peeps said if the man is Zozi's security, he must be brought to order for treating the Mjolo singer in such a manner.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News