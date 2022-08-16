Award-winning singer and dancer Makhadzi looked all kinds of elegant at the just ended Miss South Africa pageant finale

The Ghanama hitmaker left her fans and followers gasping for air when she stepped out oozing elegance in a red mini dress

The Mzansi fashion police were left short for words with the stunner's dress, she was definitely listed on the best-dressed list

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Makhadzi knows how to steal all the attention at an event. The award-winning singer and songwriter stepped out in a red mini dress to attend the Miss SA pageant finale on Saturday.

Makhadzi showed off her incredible figure in a stunning red dress at the Miss SA pageant finale. Image: @makhadzisa.

Source: Instagram

The Mjolo hitmaker wowed fans when she spotted the elegant little number that showed not too much skin.

The singer posted the snaps of her fiery look to her Instagram page, leaving her followers drooling. Mzansi took to the Makhadzi's comments section to shower the stunner with praise. Many said Makhadzi was one of the prestigious event's best-dressed stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@lovenessmawalls said:

"Shuuuu❤️ Can't wait for your performance."

@shonisani_m added:

"Gorgeous."

@maki.dee noted:

"Yeass baby Yeass Queen."

In another post, Makhadzi looked like royalty in a black and gold outfit that she wore to the stage for her historic performance. The stunner, who had just landed in the country from a weeks-long international tour, thanked her fans for their immense support. She wrote:

"Thank you South Africa for loving me."

Petition to cancel Mihlali Ndamase for dating Leeroy Sidambe causes a stir online: "This is witchcraft"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula left social media users divided when he started a petition to cancel Mihlali Ndamase. Khawula stated in the petition that big brands that work with Mihlali must drop her because she is a home wrecker.

In the petition that started over the weekend, Khawula said companies like Coca-Cola should cut ties with Mihlali because she is a homewrecker. Part of the petition read:

"Mihlali Ndamase continues and takes pride in her action and continues to torment Mary Jane Sidambe whom she took her husband. Mary Jane Sidambe and her husband Leeroy Sidambe have two kids and they are also dragged in this shameful relationship that Leeroy has with homewrecking Mihlali Ndamase."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News