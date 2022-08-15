Social media was left divided after controversial blogger Musa Khawula started a petition to have companies and brands drop Mihlali Ndamase

Khawula claimed that it's unethical for brands to associate themselves with the beauty influencer because she is dating a married man, Leeroy Sidambe

The petition split social media users; some said Mihlali must be cancelled while others slammed Musa for taking things too far

Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula left social media users divided when he started a petition to cancel Mihlali Ndamase. Khawula stated in the petition that big brands that work with Mihlali must drop her because she is a home wrecker.

Social media users were left divided following Musa Khawula's petition to cancel Mihlali Ndamase because she's dating Leeroy Sidambe.

Source: Instagram

In the petition that started over the weekend, Khawula said companies like Coca-Cola should cut ties with Mihlali because she is a homewrecker. Part of the petition read:

"Mihlali Ndamase continues and takes pride in her action and continues to torment Mary Jane Sidambe whom she took her husband. Mary Jane Sidambe and her husband Leeroy Sidambe have two kids and they are also dragged in this shameful relationship that Leeroy has with homewrecking Mihlali Ndamase."

Twitter has been split following the petition that has gained more than 2 500 signatures. Many Twitter users accused Musa Khawula of using his hatred for Mihlali Ndamase to damage her career. Some said Mihlali deserves what's coming for her because she chose to date a married man.

@MaboteMichelle:

"This is no longer a gossip page but a witchcraft page… Ke boloyi nthwe no ways. Don’t sign this thing guys no!! Haibo."

@Duanny_P:

"Done do your part, an influencer must influence on doing good, as the world is watching them. Mihlali is always trending for nothing but bad reasons."

@letstalk109:

"It’s the bitter women whose husbands left them signing this petition. Settling scores through Mihlali. Guys, seek therapy. Mihlali is not the reason behind your failed marriages."

Mihlali Ndamase's boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe issues statement confirming separation from wife Mary Jane Sidambe

Still on Mihlali Ndamase, Briefly News also reported that the star's new man Leeroy Sidambe has put the rumours that the beauty influencer is dating a married man to bed. The flamboyant businessman issued a statement confirming that he separated from his estranged wife, Mary Jane Sidambe.

The statement comes hot on the heels of a video where Mary Jane Sidambe referred to herself as the "original" Mrs Sidambe. Mihlali has been under fire from social media users for allegedly snatching Leeroy from his wife.

According to the statement shared by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on his Twitter page, Sidambe said he met and fell in love with Mihlali Ndamase months after his separation from his wife.

Source: Briefly News