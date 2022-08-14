Mihlali Ndamase has been hogging headlines for weeks now since she confirmed her relationship with flamboyant businessman Leeroy Sidambe

The beauty influencer has been heavily blasted by social media users for dating a married man

Leeroy Sidambe has cleared the air with a statement shared with the media; the businessman who was married to Mary Jane Sidambe has issued a statement confirming that he is no longer with his estranged wife

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mihlali Ndamase's new man Leeroy Sidambe has put the rumours that the beauty influencer is dating a married man to bed. The flamboyant businessman issued a statement confirming that he separated from his estranged wife, Mary Jane Sidambe.

Leeroy Sidambe issues a statement confirming that he was single when he met Mihlali Ndamase. Image: @MusaKhawula.

Source: Twitter

The statement comes hot on the heels of a video where Mary Jane Sidambe referred to herself as the "original" Mrs Sidambe. Mihlali has been under fire from social media users for allegedly snatching Leeroy from his wife.

According to the statement shared by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on his Twitter page, Sidambe said he met and fell in love with Mihlali Ndamase months after his separation from his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mihlali shot to the top of the Twitter trends as Twitter users took to the streets to share mixed reactions to the statement. Some lauded Sidambe for standing up for the woman he loves, while others bashed Mihlali.

@NashNathi1 said:

"Anyway…Mihlali asked Leeroy to write this so as to defend amanyala wakhe."

@ninimotsei:

"I love mihlali but this thing she got herself into it’s not worth it ‍♀️ and one thing about leeroy he is now well knownand will push business and make money with mihlali name dats y Maryjane is so relaxed ."

Sbahle Mpisane responds to Sithelo Shozi's tweet about mohawks with a cryptic post, Mzansi here for the drama

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that the drama between Sithelo Shozi and her baby daddy Andile Mpisane's elder sister Sbahle Mpisane has reached a boiling point. The stunners have been throwing subtle shade at each other for weeks now.

Just recently, Sithelo fired shots at Sbahle after the fitness bunny broke down during an Instagram live session. Sbahle spoke about how some people slide into her DM's to pass mean comments about her leg.

According to ZAlebs, Sithelo responded to the now-viral video by mocking Sbahle's hairstyle. She tweeted, saying no working head still wears a mohawk.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News