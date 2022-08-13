Sbahle Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi have been at loggerheads since Sithelo's revelation that Andile Mpisane used to abuse her physically

Sithelo recently took a swipe at her former BFF's hairstyle after she broke down during an Instagram live session

Responding to Sithelo's drag, Sbahle Mpisane said she loves her funky hairstyle despite what 'people' say

The drama between Sithelo Shozi and her baby daddy Andile Mpisane's elder sister Sbahle Mpisane has reached a boiling point. The stunners have been throwing subtle shade at each other for weeks now.

Sbahle Mpisane has seemingly responded to Sithelo Shozi's post about mohawks with a cryptic Instagram post. Image: @sithelo_ and @sbahle_mpisane.

Just recently, Sithelo fired shots at Sbahle after the fitness bunny broke down during an Instagram live session. Sbahle spoke about how some people slide into her DM's to pass mean comments about her leg. According to ZAlebs, Sithelo responded to the now-viral video by mocking Sbahle's hairstyle. She tweeted, saying no working head still wears a mohawk.

However, Sbahle was unfazed by her former friend's mockery. Instead, the stunner headed to her Instagram page to share that she loves her natural hair because it allows her to wear different hairstyles, including the funky mohawk style. She wrote:

"One of the things I love most about natural hairs is the ability to create versatile styles like my braided mohawk ;-)."

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams turns eyes to God: "I feel that I have a ministry"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Nonku Williams has revealed that she is gearing up for a major career change. The Real Housewives of Durban star said she wants to start her own ministry.

The stunner who rose to prominence for her role in the popular Showmax reality television show The Real Housewives of Durban said she wants to get into preaching to inspire fellow women.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the businesswoman said that she believes that God put hurdles in her life, including abuse, so she can inspire the next person. Nonku Williams also added that her ministry will focus on giving hope to women who feel they have reached the end of the line.

