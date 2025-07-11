Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is set to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa over the explosive claims made by Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi claims that Mchunu allowed interference in police work and procurement processes

The Public Protector has also launched a formal investigation into Minister Mchunu amid allegations levelled by General Mkhwanazi

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa is meeting with officials implicated in allegations of improper ties to controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is set to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: PMashatile, KamoMohlabeng/X

Source: Twitter

What did Mashatile say?

This follows explosive claims by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, accusing Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of meddling in police investigations and having links to Matlala.

Mchunu is also accused of lying to Parliament after he said he did not know Brown Magotsi. Earlier this week, the Minister said that Magotsi is a fellow comrade.

Mashatile said the President is engaging directly with those implicated to hear their side of the story before addressing the nation. The outcome of these discussions is expected to shape Ramaphosa’s response during his planned national address on Sunday, 13 July.

"We know everyone in the country wants to know the way forward, but I think it’s the prerogative of the president to have the first bite on that," Mashatile said.

MKP and DA lay criminal charges

Mchunu faces increasing pressure as both the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and the Democratic Alliance (DA) pressed criminal charges against him. On 9 July 2025, MKP Member of Parliament David Skosana laid criminal charges against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also formally filed criminal charges against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

The DA alleges that Magotsi has connections to serious criminal syndicates and has been involved in political interference within the police service. The charges were officially lodged at the Cape Town Central Police Station on Thursday, 10 July.

Mashatile said the President is engaging directly with those implicated to hear their side of the story. Image: CyrilRamaphosa/X

Source: Twitter

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations

Sibiya and Mchunu responded to the allegations Mkhwanazi made, and both denied being involved in criminal activities.

Political parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the Democratic Alliance (DA), and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, called for action against Mchunu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded and said that Mkhwanazi's briefing may cause confusion.

South Africans roasted political activist Mary De Haas for accusing Mkhwanazi of acting on someone else's order.

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula defended the uniform Mkhwanzi wore during the press briefing.

Mchunu to be investigated by Public Protector

In an earlier article, Briefly News reported that the Public Protector has become the latest institution to investigate Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, increasing the seriousness of allegations of interference in SAPS operations, misleading Parliament, and connections to a disputed tender.

The investigation was triggered by a formal complaint from Vuyo Zungula, leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), in Parliament. The allegations arise from explosive claims by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of permitting external interference in police operations.

