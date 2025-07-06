South African tactician Benni McCarthy has been hailed for his new coaching style he brought to the Kenyan National Team.

The former AmaZulu FC coach was named the Harambee Stars' new coach earlier this year, despite being linked with a return to the Premier Soccer League and was tipped to replace Jose Riveiro earlier.

The Bafana Bafana legend has been in charge of four matches for the East African nation, winning one, losing once, and also drawing twice.

Bajaber hails McCarthy’s ‘modern’ coaching methods

Kenyan playmaker Mohammed Bajaber in a recent interview with Kenya’s Radio Jambo showered praises on McCarthy, who gave him his international debut.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Kenya Police star says McCarthy has introduced a new coaching style to the Kenyan National team, something many players in the country hadn’t experienced before, outlining his exceptional man-management skills.

“Our local coaches aren’t as familiar with technology as Coach Benni and his European counterparts. He knows exactly how to connect with players, whether one-on-one or in front of the team. He’s approachable, knows when to joke, and when to be serious,” Bajaber told Kenya’s Radio Jambo.

“His training sessions are intense but much shorter than what we’re used to here. They last about an hour to an hour and a half, unlike the two to three hours typical in Kenya,” he added.

Bajaber, who scored a wonderful goal on his debut when the Harambee Stars pulled a comeback to play a 3-3 draw against The Gambia in the 2026 World Cup qualifier in March, praised McCarthy’s ability to motivate players and boost their confidence.

“Before the game against The Gambia, he told me to enjoy myself and give everything on the pitch. After the match, he said ‘well done, I trust you,’ which meant a lot to me because it reflected the hard work I’d been putting in,” said the forward, who plays for the newly crowned Kenyan Premier League champions Kenya Police.

Source: Briefly News