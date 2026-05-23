A content creator popularly known for cooking for her husband took to the internet with an unexpected update about her public marriage

The home cook, Precious, gained popularity on the internet for creating cooking content in the name of her husband

South Africans shared their reactions to the influencer's heartbreak following her viral TikTok series from girlfriend to devoted wife

Chef Makoti announced her divorce and shocked fans. Image: @chefmakoti

Source: TikTok

Food content creator Precious told people that her marriage was officially over. The news was shocking among her audience because her entire brand was about being a wife. South Africans reflected on how far she has come since getting flak for cooking for her then-boyfriend.

In a video on TikTok, Precious, popularly known as Chef Makoti announced that she was no longer a married woman. In the past, the creator was primarily known as a passionate cook who was hopelessly in love with her husband.

The content creator disappeared from social media in February 2026, and she is in the process of divorcing her husband. She became a viral sensation after starting a series cooking videos for my boyfriend, which eventually became cooking for my fiancé and then finally cooking for her husband. Many were stunned as the content creator made a comeback, breaking the news that she would be moving on from the Cooking for My Husband brand. Watch her video explaining the divorce:

South African notices rampant divorce

Many people commented on Precious' videos, referencing other popular content creators also getting divorced. According to StatSSA, divorce rates increase by 8.9% each each year, with wives being credited as the parties responsible for most filings, with 57% initiated by women. Online users shared their horror over seeing some of their faves fall out of love. Read the comments below:

@Lalunaki27 was amazed:

"Marriage is so scary, let's just feed each other love potions at this point."

@AyaDlamini_ said:

"Imagine centering your entire personality around a man, now you’re forced to rebrand! "

@dTumza commented:

"Bathong Chef Makoti is also going through a divorce no more 'welcome back to another episode of cooking for my husband". That time when I saw her life update I thought she's gonna announce pregnancy coz she was MIA."

@KayBobii added:

"Oh sana, Chef Makoti naye is going through a divorce. Nah amadoda aowa."

@KhananiShingan1 said:

"The “welcome back to another episode of cooking for my husband” lady from TT says she’s going through a divorce, too. Why are couples that genuinely looked so happy divorcing? This is scary."

Woman shows daily meals for husband

Briefly News previously reported that a Johannesburg food content creator got people talking after she shared how she feeds her husband. TikTok user @chefmakoti posted a video on 2 December 2025 where she started her day catering to him.

The TikTokker said their day naturally starts with coffee, so they had a vanilla cappuccino. For breakfast, her husband had a sandwich while she had Muesli yoghurt with a banana. She mentioned that they eat breakfast around 9:00 am, depending on how busy they are that particular morning.

The video showed the loving wife making the coffee using her Nespresso machine, setting out platters with the meals, preparing the yoghurt and fruit bowls, plating the KFC meals, and putting together their snacks throughout the day. Their dinners left many stunned by how different it was.

Source: Briefly News